Hilary Duff reveals the 'spicy' payback she pulled on a boy who did her friend 'real dirty'
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Hilary Duff reveals the 'spicy' payback she pulled on a boy who did her friend 'real dirty'

The Lizzie McGuire star opened up about her wildest, booze-fuelled teen antics - including an unexpectedly 'evil' vengeance streak

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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