Hilary Duff reveals the 'spicy' payback she pulled on a boy who did her friend 'real dirty'

Long before she was a polished pop icon, businesswoman, and mother-of-four, Hilary Duff was not above getting her hands dirty in the name of female friendship and cold, calculated revenge.

Appearing on Billboard’s "Take Me Out" video series on Tuesday (November 3), the 39-year-old singer and actress gave fans an unfiltered look into her wilder past when asked to reveal her single 'spiciest' memory with her inner circle.

And while Duff admitted the scheme took place long before she settled down with a family, she didn't mince her words about just how ruthless the operation actually was.

"I’m like, spicy. My spiciest night is kind of evil and a long time ago, pre-children," Duff confessed.

Tinned Wieners And Front Lawn Carnage

The drama unfolded back during Duff's "late teen-hood," when a boy made the fatal mistake of crossing someone in her tight-knit friendship group.

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Determined to teach him a lesson he wouldn't quickly forget, Duff and her friends took matters into their own hands during a rowdy, alcohol-fuelled evening:

"This guy was doing my friend real dirty and we were hitting the bottle," she laughed. "We were spicy, and we went and bought the cheapest, grossest can of wieners and tuna, and we just had a little field day on his front lawn."

While the pop star clarified that she is "really not a big goer-outer" these days, she fondly reminisced about her younger years when she loved to get "real toasty with my friends"—proving that even Disney Royalty weren't above messy, late-night teenage payback.

Even the Disney icon once had a vicious steak (Joseph Okpako/WireImage for ABA)

Balancing Nostalgia With A Massive 2027 Comeback

The unhinged confession comes amid a packed work schedule for the "So Yesterday" hitmaker. Just last month, Duff dropped her brand-new single "CATastrophe", written for the upcoming The Cat in the Hat film soundtrack ahead of its worldwide cinema release on Friday, November 6.

On top of her film contributions, Duff has set the pop sphere alight by confirming she is officially extending her massive Lucky Me Tour deep into 2027.

The expanded run adds 32 brand-new dates spanning Europe, Latin America, and the United States, supporting her latest studio album, Luck... or Something.

Among the standout stops on the upcoming European leg is a highly anticipated night in Milan, which sent Lizzie McGuire fans into overdrive.

Duff playfully nodded to her iconic 2003 film The Lizzie McGuire Movie by teasing the Italian dates from Rome's historic Trevi Fountain on Instagram, cheekily captioning the video: "Any guesses what I wished for."

The incident dates back to Duff's teenage years (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Reflecting on returning to the live stage following her intimate Small Rooms, Big Nerves warm-up shows earlier this year, Duff explained how touching it has been to see fans screaming along to tracks written during those exact wild teenage years.

"What’s been so fun about the live shows is realizing how much the old songs mean to people," she told PEOPLE. "A lot of those songs just live rent-free in my head, so it’ll be nice for the other music to catch up and join the mix."

Whether she is selling out arenas across the globe or chucking discounted tinned sausages onto suburban grass, Duff has made one thing abundantly clear: if you mess with her friends, you should probably expect some fishy consequences.