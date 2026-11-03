Michael Douglas throws shade at Cher for her Oscar win over his co-star Glenn Close

Michael Douglas still hasn't gotten over his Fatal Attraction co-star missing out on an Oscar almost four decades ago.

Douglas starred alongside Glenn Close in the 1987 Thriller/Romance movie, and believes her performance as Alex Forrest should have won him an Academy Award.

Douglas and Close reunited on The Graham Norton Show, and the topic of Close never having won one of the prestigious awards came up in conversation.

“She should have won with Fatal Attraction,” Douglas said, backing his co-star.

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Douglas then explained to Norton how his co-star was nominated in 1988 for the first time for Fatal Attraction, although it was Cher who took home the gong for her role as Loretta Castorini in the 1987 romantic comedy Moonstruck.

"Oh, wow," Norton said.

Glenn Close and Michael Douglas starred together in Fatal Attraction (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“I know. That’s what we all said,” Douglas responded, as the audience burst into laughter.

It's the only Academy Award Cher has to her name, although she received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 1983's Silkwood.

Close, on the other hand, has been nominated a whopping eight times, but has never won. However, that's set to come to an end soon, as the 79-year-old is set to receive an Honorary Academy Award on November 15.

“Throughout her extraordinary body of work, Glenn Close's unparalleled emotional range has brought to life some of the most complex characters in cinema," The Academy Awards said in a statement.

Animator Floyd Norman, director Ridley Scott, and producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler are also set to receive the Award, which will be presented at the Academy’s 17th Governors Awards event.

The award is given to 'to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy'.

It's not the only comment Douglas has made that has raised eyebrows lately.

Glenn Close has been awarded an honorary Academy Award (Photo by John Nacion/FilmMagic)

The Basic Instict star recently admitted to a decades long secret, that he and Kathleen Turner had been romantically involved during the filming of the adventure movie Romancing the Stone in Mexico.

The Hollywood star made the revelation in his new memoir, One Helluva Ride.

"I instantly liked her, and we were immediately attracted to each other," he penned, in an excerpt obtained by PEOPLE.

The relationship had been dubbed one of the 'worst secrets in showbiz', as the two constantly denied it when asked about it in interviews.

Commenting on the revelation, Turner told PEOPLE: “Good heavens what a fuss about something 40 years ago!

“I love Michael and I look forward to enjoying the book.”