Michael Douglas reveals he had another affair with Basic Instinct co-star with a 20-year age gap
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Michael Douglas reveals he had another affair with Basic Instinct co-star with a 20-year age gap

Michael Douglas previously admitted to shacking up with two people on set of Romancing the Stone nearly a decade earlier

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Matt Carr/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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