Kathleen Turner responds after Michael Douglas confessed to having secret love affair with her
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Kathleen Turner responds after Michael Douglas confessed to having secret love affair with her

Douglas revealed why they kept their former romance secret

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

Topics: Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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