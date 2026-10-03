Kathleen Turner responds after Michael Douglas confessed to having secret love affair with her

Michael Douglas made the (not so secret) revelation that he and Kathleen Turner had in fact had a romantic relationship in the past, despite continuously denying it. Now, she's spoken out.

Douglas, 82, confirmed that the pair had 'fallen hard' for each other during the 1984 movie, Romancing the Stone in Mexico.

It wasn't hard to see that the couple had amazing chemistry in the film, playing the part of lovers Jack and Joan. However, for years, they denied that the chemistry had translated off screen, until now.

Douglas made the revelation in his upcoming memoir, One Helluva Ride, in an excerpt shared with PEOPLE. At the time, he was separated from his then-wife, Diandra Douglas.

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Ultimately, Douglas and Turner chose to go their separate ways after Diandra and their son, Cameron came to visit Douglas in Mexico. Turner 'didn't want to interfere' and Douglas and Diandra later reunited, before splitting again.

Understandably, Douglas' revelation has gone viral, although many claim it was the worst kept secret in showbiz.

Commenting on the media frenzy, Turner told PEOPLE: “Good heavens what a fuss about something 40 years ago!”

Douglas and Turner have admitted to their former romance for the first time in 40 years (Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

“I love Michael and I look forward to enjoying the book.”

After the celebrity couple went their separate ways, Turner went on to marry entrepreneur Jay Weiss.

They tied the knot in 1984, and welcomed their only child Rachel Ann Weiss three years later.

However, after 23 years of marriage, the couple divorced in 2007.

Douglas officially separated from Diandra in 1995, when she filed for divorce.

He then went on to marry The Return of the Native star Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2000. The couple are still married, and have two children, Carys Zeta Douglas, 23, and Dylan Michael Douglas, 26.

The pair have remained friends over the years (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

It's not the only romance revelation Douglas made in his memoir.

In the excerpt obtained by PEOPLE, the Oscar winner also admitted to having a romantic relationship with Diane Thomas.

Speaking of when he went to Mexico to film the blockbuster, he wrote: "Things at home were in a bad place. Diandra and I were both having extramarital affairs, including my recent romance with Diane Thomas [Romancing the Stone’s screenwriter]."

"I left for Mexico still technically married, but separated," he continued, before explaining that he kept his relationship with Turner a secret to 'protect my wife and son.'

"It wasn’t a fly-by night affair; it grew naturally from how closely we were working together," he penned about the romance.

Despite this, the pair have remained good friends, and have starred in a number of titles together since, including The Jewel of the Nile in 1985, War of the Roses in 1989.

Most recently, they starred alongside each other in The Kominsky Method in 2021.

Upon hearing the news, fans of the pair rushed to social media to discuss what they claimed they had known for years.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one wrote: "Was this really a secret? I feel like we all knew that at the time. Maybe not officially but their chemistry was undeniable."

Another penned: "They fooled nobody."











