Vanessa Hudgens has opened up about the 'easy and quick' cosmetic procedure she's had after having two children involving 'no needles'.

The 37-year-old admitted she was 'in and out' of the treatment room, after 'finally getting a moment away' from her kids.

Hudgens welcomed her first child with with her husband, former professional baseball player Cole Tucker, in July 2024 and their second in November 2025.

And after focusing on becoming a mother in recent years, the star revealed she was 'treating' herself to a new procedure just days ago.

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"I'm so excited! It's called Everesse. It's skin tightening my face, my neck, and my stomach. Because after two babies, the tummy ain't what it used to be," she said in a TikTok video.

"We're in the robe. Let's do this thing," the High School Musical star said, before giving viewers a glimpse of what goes down.

Hudgens explained that 'no needles or downtime' is involved, and that the whole thing was 'so easy and quick'.

Hudgens was super happy with the results. (@vanessahudgens/TikTok)

She added: "I feel like my skin is literally so much tighter. But I'm so excited because apparently, it just keeps working. The collagen keeps producing, and you keep seeing better and better results. I'm not over this. I'm freaking out. This is amazing."

The actress has spoken candidly about the challenges and complexities of motherhood, opening up to E! News in 2025.

"Balance? I don’t know her," she joked.

"Life is crazy and time is a really precious thing. I am a person of extremes - I'm all in doing one thing or another. So I guess that's balance, if you call extremes balance."

The star admitted: "Being a mom is literally the most exhausting thing on the entire planet."

She filmed the experience for her followers. (@vanessahudgens/TikTok)

But she noted that the huge change has made her 'slow down and enjoy the moment'.

"It's so easy to focus on things in the future, say, 'I'll be happy when,' or, 'things will be easier when'. But that's not what's important. What's important is the moment that is in front of you."

Hudgens met her now-husband, Tucker, during a Zoom meditation session in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple tied the knot in 2023. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The actress made the first move, sliding into his Instagram DMs, and the pair began dating shortly afterwards.

The couple went onto to tie the knot on December 2, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico.