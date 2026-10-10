Influencer Nara Smith defends why she decided to have four kids before age 24
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Influencer Nara Smith defends why she decided to have four kids before age 24

Nara Smith began her motherhood journey at 19 and claims she wanted six kids

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@narasmith

Topics: Celebrity, TikTok, Parenting

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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