Influencer Nara Smith defends why she decided to have four kids before age 24

Nara Smith’s journey to motherhood has caused some negativity, and she’s not sitting by and allowing it to continue.

The influencer who took over our screens on TikTok during the Covid pandemic, shares four children named Rumble, 6, Slim, 4, Whimsy, 2, and Fawnie, 12 months, with husband and model Lucky Blue Smith.

The family has grown since Nara first began her channel, and now, fans have watch as she had more and more children, whilst juggling home life, work, and managing her brand.

It also came to light that their daughter, Whimsy, had been battling cancer, which added much more to the family’s plate than anyone could have imagined.

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However, things soon became frosty online when people started judging the mom for beginning her family so young and choosing to have four kids before her 24th birthday.

Nara Smith has four kids (Instagram/narasmith)

Addressing the backlash, Nara appeared on the Aspire podcast, where she revealed her dream of being a mom.

She said on October 8: “I was 19 when I had my first and I had my last a year ago," Nara—who welcomed her youngest on her 24th birthday—said on the Oct. 8 episode of the Aspire podcast. “I wanted kids younger. I didn’t know how young, but I knew I didn’t want to be an old mom."

The 25-year-old continued: "My dad, he had us at 45. He said, ‘I wish I would have had you earlier because [of] my energy.' He had a transparent conversation with us about it, and I saw that and heard him."

She went on to say that both she and Lucky had been ‘on the same page about having kids early as well’.

So, when they got together in 2019, it’s no surprise that in 2020, they began to enact their plans of making a family.

"It kind of just all slotted into place," Nara explained, "and I couldn’t be more grateful because I don’t think kids hold you back."

Obviously, there were set backs because of her age, and she said she was ‘a little too young to grasp’ the financial implication of having kids.

But ultimately, she said there’s no regret.

"When I'm 40, they'll be out of the house," she said. "At the end of the day, to me, it doesn’t make a major difference in my career or what I’m doing."





Despite people being shocked that the pair had four in quick succession, originally, they had wanted even more.

"We wanted six kids when we were dating," Nara said: "I was like, 'I think I'm actually done after having two kids. This feels like a lot.'"

Then Lucky apparently wanted another, and then from there, it naturally grew as she wanted her kids to have siblings that mirrored her own childhood.

"I have two siblings, so I was like, 'You know what, I really like the number of three—so let's have three,'" she said, but revealed that Fawnie wasn’t planned. "And then our fourth baby was a surprise. She was not supposed to be here, but now she's the most precious thing and I couldn't imagine my life without her."