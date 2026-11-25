A woman who was reportedly in excellent health before embarking on a luxury Antarctic expedition died suddenly while on the trip in 2025, with questions remaining about what caused the tragedy.

Kristen Elizabeth Nolan, 44, who worked for Panache Cruises, was found unresponsive just five days into her work trip in November 2025.

She reportedly spent the previous night camping on a glacier at Damoy Point, off the western coast of the Antarctic Peninsula, according to a federal lawsuit obtained by the Daily Mail.

She had quit her job at Disney World to work for Panache Cruises, according to the outlet, and set sail on the MS Fridtjof Nansen from Orlando, Florida, on November 9, 2025. However, just five days in, her parents received the devastating call that their daughter had died.

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Kristen joined the cruise company after leaving her 11-year position at Disney World (Kristen S.-Panache Cruises/Facebook)

The lawsuit alleges that Dr. Jasna Sena Tankosic arrived on the scene 20 minutes after the company was made aware that she was found cold and unresponsive, with Kristen suspected to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

However, in the lawsuit filed against the cruise company, Kristen's family allege that she was given drugs that could have been toxic if she was experiencing hypothermia and not a heart attack.

HX Expeditions is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. A spokesperson for the company told LADbible they 'do not accept' the allegations.

"Nobody will ever know whether she was alive when that doctor responded," attorney Neil Bayer, who is representing Kristen's parents, alleged.

He also told the outlet that her body was 'covered in mold' after allegedly being kept in an Argentine morgue for six weeks.

Elsewhere, he said the funeral director said it was 'the most horrific body he had ever seen', and did not allow her mother to see it due to the circumstances.

The lawsuit also states that an examination in Argentina didn't 'identify any factors or conditions explaining sudden death'.

Kristen was onboard the Fridtjof Nansen (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

'Our thoughts remain with the guest's family'

A spokesperson from HX Expedition told LADbible: “Everyone at HX was deeply saddened by the passing of one of our guests during an expedition back in Antarctica in November 2025.

“Our thoughts remain with the guest’s family, friends and loved ones during what continues to be an incredibly difficult time, and we extend our sincere condolences to all those affected.

“We are aware that legal proceedings have now been initiated. As the matter is before the courts, it would not be appropriate for us to comment on the specific allegations or claims that have been made. However, we do not accept the assertions contained within the filing and will respond through the appropriate legal process.

The statement continued: “HX has a long history of operating expeditions in some of the world’s most remote environments. The safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew remain our highest priorities, and we take any serious incident onboard our vessels extremely seriously.

“Out of respect for the family and the ongoing legal proceedings, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”