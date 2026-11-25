Jennifer Lawrence has taken to Instagram to address speculation she's undergone eyelid surgery.

The Hunger Games actor took to the social media site to speak out on the noise that she may have had a blepharoplasty, a type of surgery that removes or repositions excess skin, fat, and muscle from the eyelids.

The actor reshared an Instagram Story from makeup artist Shayna Goldberg on Monday (November 23), which shared a look at Lawrence’s Mes Beauty brand.

"Very exciting to see this printed. Thanks for sending…" Goldberg captioned the post.

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In Lawrence's resharing of the post, the actor penned: "Iykyk she’s the one who did my bleph," suggesting that her much-talked about new look was achieved through makeup.

The actor took to Instagram to address the speculation (Instagram/@jlaw)

Fans and commentators frequently accused Lawrence of having secret procedures, including a blepharoplasty and a nose job.

The actor previously addressed the rumors during a chat with Kylie Jenner, attributing the transformation to the artistry of her long-time makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, as well as the natural element of growing older.

"I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung, who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," she said at the time.

"I'm like, 'I didn't have eye surgery. I'm using makeup.' I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.'"

Jennifer Lawrence has previously spoken out on speculation (John Nacion/FilmMagic)

Jenner went onto discuss how she is often compared to her younger self, with Lawrence saying she has been a victim of 'the same thing' as she entered the industry when she was just 19.

The actor continued: "I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging'.

"Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, 'I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up'."

More recently, Lawrence revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she had undergone breast implant surgery.

“Yes, and I have implants,” the actor stated. "They’re new, really."