The actor died following an ‘unexpected cardiac event’ stated the Interact Theatre Company, of which he was a co-founder.

In a message posted on Instagram it said, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Steven Hack, a founding member of Interact Theatre Company, recently passed away at home following a sudden and unexpected cardiac event.

“As we remember Steven, we celebrate not only his many contributions to our company, but also the joy of knowing and working with him.

Hack was remembered for his role in Poppa's House (Photo by Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images)

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“He will always hold a special place in Interact’s history and in the hearts of those who knew him.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who loved him,” they said.

“Steven was a gifted and versatile performer, a superb graphic artist, and a cherished member of our artistic family,” the message continued.

Page Six reported Hack, 68, died at his home of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, usually caused by a buildup of plaque in arterial walls, states the American Heart Association.





Born on April 20 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri, the actor is known for having appeared in multiple television shows throughout his decades-long career.

In the 90s hit comedy Seinfeld, Hack’s role was to play an AIDS walkathon who objects to Kramer declining to wear a ribbon.

Other roles included parts in Desperate Housewives, American Horror Story, Agent Carter, The West Wing, Ratched, General Hospital, Fresh Off the Boat, Pam & Tommy and other shows.

In movies, he appeared in Fantastic Four (2015) and Thor: The Dark World (2013).

He made his debut in Grease (1978) as a dancer after studying at the California Institute of the Arts and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Hack was one of the original cast of Cats, he is pictured on the far left (Getty)

He is remembered for executing backflips in the scene at the state fair showing John Travolta and Olivia Newton singing We Go Together!.

Other early successes included taking part in the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats and touring with A Chorus Line.

He co-founded the Interact Theatre Company of Los Angeles in 1989.

He penned and performed a one-man play called Willie’s Son which led to a Los Angeles Ovation Award nomination in 2004 for his solo performance.

The Interact Theatre Company said, “His creativity and talent helped shape Interact in its earliest years, and his artistry, humor, warmth, and generous spirit enriched everything he touched.”

Hack is survived by his sister Karen (Larry) Melnick and his other family including nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.