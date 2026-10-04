Singer Sass Jordan is dead at the age of 63

Singer and Canadian Idol judge Sass Jordan has died at the age of 63.

The sad news came through a heartfelt statement from her family issued on Instagram, reported Page Six.

The legend, originally from Birmingham, UK, passed away ‘peacefully’ on Friday in the company of her family, the announcement on Saturday read.

The statement continued, “She remains in our hearts, an inimitable force of nature. An irreplaceable being of light and joy.”

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The emotional tribute showed Jordan embracing a cat.

Her cause of death was not announced.

The ‘High Road Easy’ singer travelled from England to Canada as a child.

At the age of 16, she began singing in Montreal clubs before joining the band The Pinups.

In 1988, she released ‘Tell Somebody’ - her debut album.

She was awarded a Juno Award the following year for the most promising female vocalist.

By 1992 she had won the Billboard Female Rock Artist of the Year on the back of her second album ‘Racine.’

She was surrounded by family when she died (Getty)

According to the Irish Sun, the 11-track album sold 450,000 units globally.

Her song ‘Trust in Me’, recorded as a duet with Joe Cocker, featured in the soundtrack of the The Bodyguard, starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

She also worked alongside The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Aerosmith and Van Halen.

Her television career began in earnest in 2003 when she appeared in Canadian Idol, a role she held for six seasons until 2008.

She is survived by her husband Derek Sharp and their daughter Stella. She was the stepmother of Brianne.



