Doctor explains why the risk of Alzheimer's could be shaped long before you reach old age
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Doctor explains why the risk of Alzheimer's could be shaped long before you reach old age

Dr. David Perlmutter has warned that people should consider their brain health when making everyday lifestyle choices

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Topics: Dementia, Health

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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