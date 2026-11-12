Doctor shares five things he would never do after seeing thousands of brains and Alzheimer's scans
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Doctor shares five things he would never do after seeing thousands of brains and Alzheimer's scans

'Alzheimer's is the third leading cause of death in the US', he claimed

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube

Topics: Health, Science

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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