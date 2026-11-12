Four grizzly bears, including three cubs, put down after fatal attack on mother and daughter
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Four grizzly bears, including three cubs, put down after fatal attack on mother and daughter

Nuxalk Nation leader Samuel Schooner has spoken of the toll on the community

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Animals, Canada, Police, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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