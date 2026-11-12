Pete Hegseth facing backlash after reprimand for talking during Arlington Veterans Day ceremony

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing sharp scrutiny after he and members of his entourage were publicly asked to quiet down during a solemn Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The awkward incident unfolded during the high-profile ceremony as attendees gathered to honor America’s fallen service members.

While the crowd observed the traditional, pin-drop silence that governs the revered national memorial, Hegseth and his aides were overheard conversing loudly, laughing and posing for photographs on the memorial steps.

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The behaviour prompted a stern warning from a soldier on duty - and in scenes caught on camera by C-Span, a soldier could be seen and heard yelling: “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!”

Breach of strict cemetery protocol

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is governed by some of the most rigid behavioral decorum in the U.S. military.

Maintained 24/7 by the elite guards of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment ("The Old Guard"), the plaza requires complete, unbroken silence from visitors and VIPs alike out of reverence for unidentified American service members killed in foreign conflicts.

The reprimand drew immediate criticism from veterans' advocacy groups and political observers, who noted the stark contrast between the sacred setting and the casual disruption.

Critics were quick to emphasize the optics of the moment, particularly given Hegseth's position as an Army National Guard veteran, a former Fox News host, and a high-profile figure selected for the nation's top civilian defense post.

However, the Pentagon downplayed the incident and defended Hegseth's conduct.

“The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored—and will always honor—the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe," a spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

“While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum,” the spokesman continued.

Pete Hegseth stands alongside First Lady Melania Trump during the proceedings (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Mounting pressure on the Pentagon Chief

The Arlington reprimand lands at an already turbulent moment for Hegseth, who has faced relentless scrutiny on Capitol Hill in the wake of a failed congressional impeachment effort targeting his stewardship of the Pentagon.

Lawmakers pushed articles of impeachment against the Defense Secretary over his controversial operational role and policy directives surrounding the escalating war with Iran, arguing his military decision-making pushed the nation into an unauthorized conflict.

While the impeachment drive ultimately collapsed along partisan lines, the bitter political showdown left Hegseth under intense oversight from both oversight committees and veteran advocacy groups.

Against that backdrop of heightened political vulnerability, critics seized on the cemetery rebuke as an unforced error, arguing that even a brief breach of decorum at the nation's most revered military shrine reflects poorly on the civilian leader directing active operations overseas.

Pentagon aides have dismissed the moment as an overblown distraction, maintaining that Hegseth remains firmly focused on supporting deployed troops and managing ongoing combat operations in the Middle East.