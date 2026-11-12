Pete Hegseth facing backlash after reprimand for talking during Arlington Veterans Day ceremony
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Pete Hegseth facing backlash after reprimand for talking during Arlington Veterans Day ceremony

Pete Hegseth and aides were publicly scolded for their conduct during a solemn Veterans Day wreath-laying at Arlington

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: US News, Politics, Military

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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@tinkertonks

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