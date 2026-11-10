Footage shows Trump outburst at reporter calling her a 'loser' over Hegseth impeachment question

Trump slammed a reporter during a White House briefing after they questioned whether he would continue to stand by Pete Hegseth amid calls for his impeachment.

The president launched a furious defence of his cabinet pick as Rep. Thomas Massie pushes to impeach the Defence Secretary.

"Yeah I'll stand by him," he said, in response CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

"He's won two wars, he was in charge, we all won, I have great people."

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He went onto brand Massie a 'loser' before launching an attack on the reporter.

"Just like you're a loser at CNN, just like your ratings are a loser. Massie is a stone cold loser," Trump said.

He added: "I did something nobody has done before, I took on a guy that was in his own way sort of popular, and I beat him badly and easily.

"Massie has a lot of hatred in his heart, we won two wars and we have made the world a much safer place."

Trump went onto claim that before his second term, the US struggled to recruit people into the military.

Massie has accused Hegseth of a series of alleged abuses of power. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"More people want to be in the army and even the police, and the soldiers they love Pete Hegseth," he said.

"Now we have waiting lists, he's done a very good job."

CNN anchor Jake Tapper has now hit back at the president after insulting his colleague, as he wrote on X: "Kind of incredible to hear President Trump, after last Tuesday’s results, calling anyone else a loser.

"There’s one person in this exchange whose behavior, hand-picked candidates, and policies were repudiated handily by voters with historical election losses coast to coast - including in Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, and Georgia - and it ain’t Kaitlan."

Hegseth spoke at the Pentagon today (November 10) as Trump rushed to his defence. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

The questions surrounding Hegseth's position come after the Republican Congressman introduced eight articles of impeachment against the Defence Secretary, accusing him of serious misconduct and alleged violations of US law.

The allegations include authorising military action against Iran without proper congressional approval, failing to protect civilians during military strikes and overseeing controversial operations targeting suspected drug-smuggling vessels.

Massie has also accused Hegseth of abusing his position by attempting to retaliate against a US senator who questioned military orders.

Hegseth has faced mounting scrutiny over his handling of military operations, although the accusations have not been proven in court.

During a press conference today, Hegseth said: "It is a farce and it is a stunt.

"This is not patriotism. This is sabotage."