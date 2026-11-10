Trump speaks out after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang ‘admits affair’ with Chinese spy

President Trump has addressed claims that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent.

The Taiwanese and American founder of the trillion-dollar technology company issued an apology to his staff on November 8.

In a statement posted on their website, he wrote: "I owe my family and all of you an apology.

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

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"To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. "Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence."

China has denied all allegations that they were involved in an attempt to ensnare Huang, as their Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, said in a statement: "The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. It is nothing but smears against China."

Trump revealed he called the CEO following the news breaking of his affair. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Nvidia is an American technology company best known for making the powerful computer chips that power artificial intelligence, gaming and data centres across the world.

President Trump claims to have spoken to the founder, admitting he wanted 'to see if he was feeling all right'.

During a White House briefing, the president said: "I know the FBI is looking into it in terms of something else, and I think that he’ll be in good shape.

"I did speak to him today just to see if he’s feeling all right, how you’re doing."

Trump added: "He said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy."

Nvidia shares dropped more than 4 percent in trading Monday. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Following the announcement of the FBI's involvement in the unfolding incident, Huang added in his letter: "I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security."

Nvidia is also launching its own internal investigation, and claims their CEO was the 'target of a foreign intelligence effort'.

Speaking about national security in an interview with The Associated Press earlier this year, Huang said: "National security should always be the top concern of all technologies. But having said that, you know, you have to be very specific about the risk that you’re concerned about, before setting up policies for export controls."