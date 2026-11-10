Prophet of Doom psychic who predicted Trump's midterms defeat reveals 'dangerous' part still to come

The so-called 'Prophet of Doom' has shared his thoughts on how Donald Trump's final two years as president might play put after the recent midterm results.

As you're probably aware by this point, the Republicans suffered a huge blow at the midterms and have lost control of the Senate and House of Representatives.

A lot of questions now remain about how politics in America will look once the Democrat-led Congress is sworn in in January, and Craig Hamilton-Parker has shared his forecast.

"This is what's coming up, I feel," he said in a new YouTube video. "It's going to be like an angry hornet's nest for Trump when is power is threatened."

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"This is quite an important turning point for the world," Hamilton-Parker continued. "[...] But what happens now? Is Trump now a lame duck president, or is he going to become much more dangerous than ever?"

Craig Hamilton-Parker has shared his predictions for America post-midterms (@CraigHamiltonParker/YouTube)

Hamilton-Parker proceeded to suggest that the Trump will 'continue to govern through executive orders' – but there will also be 'multiple attempts' to impeach the president. Despite the Democrats' efforts, the psychic doesn't think Trump will end up being convicted or removed from office.

"They can't use the law against him quite in the way I think they hope to," he added.

Elsewhere Hamilton-Parker discussed warfare and how Trump might use it to his advantage. He said: "There will be further problems ahead with warfare ahead which will give Trump the opportunity to bring in more and more executive powers as it were because that we're in a state of war."

The psychic thinks any attempts to impeach Trump won't be successful (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

He added: "This isn't going to lead to peace. This is going to lead to more warfare."

This warfare won't just be in the Middle East, either. Hamilton-Parker said: "I felt it for a long time that the problems that will happen with Taiwan will eventually explode."

He's also forecast that China and Russia will 'gang up' on the US, and that North Korea might have some involvement as well.

Hamilton-Parker's predictions follow that of former White House advisor Robert Pape's. He laid how how he believes the next eight weeks will pan out after the midterms results, and things aren't looking great...

Hamilton-Parker fears that Russia and China might team up and go against the US (Kristina Solovyova / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

"The most dangerous time is the transition of power, and we saw this with January 6 [2021]," Pape said on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

He also discussed an 'escalation trap'. "We are moving up rungs in escalation where risk is growing and we are about to enter the eight most dangerous weeks since this war began," Pape shared. "And they may become the eight most dangerous weeks in our lives."