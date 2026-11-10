Prophet of Doom psychic who predicted Trump's midterms defeat reveals 'dangerous' part still to come
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Prophet of Doom psychic who predicted Trump's midterms defeat reveals 'dangerous' part still to come

Craig Hamilton-Parker has shared his thoughts on the 'huge flip' in American politics

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Craig Hamilton-Parker/YouTube

Topics: Donald Trump, World News, Politics, YouTube

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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