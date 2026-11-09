Ex-White House war advisor sends 8-week warning that could be 'the most dangerous of our lives'
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Ex-White House war advisor sends 8-week warning that could be 'the most dangerous of our lives'

Robert Pape said that what unfolds in the coming weeks could lead to a 'devastating 2027'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, World News, Politics, Iran, Russia, Ukraine

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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