Ex-White House war advisor sends 8-week warning that could be 'the most dangerous of our lives'

Robert Pape has issued a warning about the crises that may arise in the weeks following the midterms.

Last week's midterm results saw the Democratic Party regain control of the House of Representatives, as well as the Senate. President Donald Trump has since reacted to his party's massive loss and insisted the Republicans would have won if he had been on the ballot.

The new Democratic-led Congress won't be sworn in until January, making these next few weeks and awkward transition period in American politics.

Addressing this, Robert Pape – an American political scientist who had been an advisor for former POTUS Barack Obama – broke down what could happen over the next eight weeks and why it might be 'the most dangerous of our lives'.

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One thing that Pape pointed out was the possibility that Trump wouldn't accept his defeat ahead of the Republican Party losing control of Congress at the start of 2027.

Donald Trump suffered a huge blow at the recent midterms (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

'They may become the eight most dangerous weeks in our lives'

He said on a recent episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast: "The most dangerous time is the transition of power, and we saw this with January 6 [2021]."

Going on to discuss what he dubbed as an 'escalation trap', Pape explained: "We are moving up rungs in escalation where risk is growing and we are about to enter the eight most dangerous weeks since this war began, and they may become the eight most dangerous weeks in our lives."

He proceeded to list off 'three fundamentally dangerous issues', those being:

The transition period of seating the victors of the midterms.

The Iran war escalating.

Russia possibly exploiting the situation in Ukraine.

Robert Pape gave a very bleak forecast for the next 8 weeks (The Diary of a CEO/YouTube)

A potential 'forever war' with Iran

The election results could 'dovetail' with Trump's promises about escalating the Iran war.

Supposedly, Trump has a plan to bomb Iran over a three-day period and will hit 'a whole new level' of leadership targeting and economic targeting. This could then lead to a 'forever war' with Iran.

Then when it comes to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Vladimir Putin may come to the decision that he cannot get the Ukrainian territory he wants via negotiations with Trump and will pursue a more aggressive strategy.

Talking about a 'dark winter' in Ukraine, Pape expressed concerns that Putin will target electric power stations in the country, which could leave certain areas of Ukraine without power 'for a month or two'.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Pape discussed what America needs to do to prevent World War 3 from breaking out – one of the biggest things being to not escalate things in Iran.

"No escalation by the Trump administration in Iran until the new Congress is seated unless Iran strikes first," he said.

Pape also named three countries specifically that he believes should take a more active role in preventing further escalation, identifying Pakistan, Qatar and India as important potential mediators.

He said they should use their positions to encourage all sides involved in the various conflicts to exercise restraint.