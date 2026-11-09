A government spokesperson has backtracked on the initial reports that the shooter who carried out the attack in Krakow over the weekend had far-right motives.

On November 7, a gunman opened fire in the Polish city and killed six people (four women and two men), as well as injuring 16 others. Five foreign nationals from the UK, Portugal, Russia, Germany, and Austria were among the wounded.

The man as been identified as a 24-year-old from the town of Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski in southeastern Poland. He was shot by Polish police following Saturday's harrowing ordeal and today (November 9) died in hospital.

"We would like to inform you that the perpetrator of the tragic events died in hospital early this morning, Malopolska Policja wrote on Twitter.

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The investigation into the matter will continue despite his passing.

As well as killing six people in Krakow, the suspect is believed to have killed his sister and his parents. Their bodies were discovered suspected gunman's family home. His parents were in their early 50s, while his sister was 21 years old.

The family's two cats were reportedly killed as well.

Giving an update today on the man's possible motives, officials said it might not have been far-right inspired after all.

Government spokesman Adam Szlapka told Polish channel TVN24: "Until the matter is fully clarified and the authorities are in possession of complete information, it is best to refrain from making comments, even if there are some initial indications."

The national prosecutor’s office spokesperson, Przemysław Nowak, echoed similar sentiments.

The attack took place in the Main Market Square in Krakow, Poland (Omar Marques/Getty Images)

He said: "We do not have findings that we could, in a responsible way, categorically state that he was inspired by any particular ideology."

"It is far too early to comment on the motives … We have not found any obvious symbols that are generally associated with a particular political movement, whether far right or far left," he added, The Guardian reports.

Their comments come after Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said the suspected shooter 'was fascinated by far-right ideologies', per NBC News.

Six people died in Saturday's shooting and 16 others were injured (Piotr Baran / People Press Agency / AFP via Getty Images)

A search was carried out at the home in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski where three victims were found, during which police found seven weapons, bringing the total recovered to 11. Four others, including two AR-15 semi-automatic rifles, were found on the alleged attacker or in his car in Krakow.

The suspect is said to have had a firearms license and trained at a local shooting club. The club in question insists that he 'was never trained in our club in the areas of dynamic, tactical or combat shooting'.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence, please find more information and support via Survivors Empowered on their website.