New details on Krakow gunman revealed after he allegedly killed his two parents and sister before killing six people
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New details on Krakow gunman revealed after he allegedly killed his two parents and sister before killing six people

There have been conflicting reports about the suspect's motive

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Omar Marques/Getty Images

Topics: World News, Gun Crime

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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