At least five people dead in Krakow main square after gunman allegedly began ‘firing at random people’
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At least five people dead in Krakow main square after gunman allegedly began ‘firing at random people’

The perpetrator is currently being transported to a hospital, police said

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Omar Marques/Getty Images

Topics: Crime, World News, Police

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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