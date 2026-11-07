At least five people dead in Krakow main square after gunman allegedly began ‘firing at random people’

At least five people have been killed and more than a dozen injured in a shooting in Kraków, police have said.

"The perpetrator ‌was shot by ‌police officers and is currently being transported to a hospital," a statement from police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, read.

A police spokesperson also said authorities began receiving reports at around 3pm local time that a man in a car had 'been aiming at random people as he drove into the city’s main square,' according to The Guardian.

The spokesperson described the man as 'wearing military-style attire,' according to information from police officers.

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"During the arrest, officers used their weapons, but the man returned fire; as a result, two police officers are among the injured," police confirmed.

The US ambassador to Poland, Tom Rose, said the attack is a 'savage and murderous attack that's shattered the peace of Poland.'

"What we know so far is that several innocent precious lives were viciously cut down on a Saturday afternoon in Kraków’s historic and iconic central square," he penned on X.

"America stands with Poland at this dark hour as Poland stands with her beloved citizens of Krakow. May the blessed memory of those lost today assuage the grief of those who mourn."

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has also commented on the horrific incident, saying he was 'deeply concerned by reports of the tragic events in central Kraków.'

"My thoughts are with the victims, those injured and their families," he wrote in a statement on social media.

Emergency responders were called to the Main Market Square in Krakow (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

"I remain in contact with the relevant authorities and expect a full explanation of the circumstances surrounding these tragic events. The head of the National Security Bureau is on his way to Kraków.

"The safety of Poles is an absolute priority!" he concluded the statement.

The Main Square has now reportedly been closed off, as police are turning people away from the area.

At the time of writing, no further information has been shared about the victims.

Polish defense minister, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, said: "All the circumstances and motives behind this incident will be thoroughly investigated."

He added that he 'extends his deepest condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones.'

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