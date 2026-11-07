Nostradamus made five chilling predictions that experts believe were for 2027
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Nostradamus made five chilling predictions that experts believe were for 2027

As 2027 approaches, experts are once again analyzing Nostradamus' cryptic poems - thankfully, not every prediction is bad!

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Apic/Getty Images

Topics: Nostradamus, World News, History

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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