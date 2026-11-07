Nostradamus made five chilling predictions that experts believe were for 2027

Whenever a new year approaches, the cryptic writings resurface of a legendary sixteenth-century astrologer who supposedly possessed the ability to see into the future.

Nostradamus penned over 900 poetic quatrains, leaving behind vague verses that people claim predicted historical events like the Great Fire of London.

While his ancient writings never explicitly mention 2027, modern experts are always diving into his collections to piece together what the next twelve months might hold.

Before looking ahead to next year, I think it's worth noting how his 2026 predictions have fared so far.

Advert

Interpreters previously warned of a celebrity assassination and a media frenzy, alongside fears that the Swiss region of Ticino would see a bloody European conflict.

"The great man will be struck down in the day by a thunderbolt," the mystic claimed, though no recognizable celeb has been killed in broad daylight up to now.

He also wrote about Mars ruling his path among the stars, prompting conspiracy theorists to anticipate an apocalyptic clash that, again, thankfully hasn't materialized.

There's still 55 days to go until the year out, so these misses might turn to hits... although hopefully not!

Anyway, scholars are now analyzing his cryptic texts once more to determine what global shifts the French prophet supposedly foresaw for 2027... and so, without further ado, let's get into it.

Nostradamus has supposedly forecasted that the world economy is going to take a hit (Getty stock)

Debt Crisis

One ominous verse sparks fears of a financial crash, with the prophet detailing a scenario where society is completely 'exhausted and dissipated by the debt'.

He warned of 'copies of gold and silver inflated, / Which after the theft were thrown into the lake', adding that 'all scripts and bonds will be wiped out'.

A French Political Upset

Scholars think Century IX’s twenty-seventh quatrain hints at a surprise challenge for the current frontrunner aiming to succeed Emmanuel Macron in the upcoming French presidential election.

"The forester, the wind will be close around the bridge, / Received highly, he will strike the Dauphin," Nostradamus penned, potentially using the royal title as an allegory for the political heir.

Rising Temperatures and Wildfires

The mystic seemingly foresaw the climate crisis we're currently going through, as he warned that the natural world will struggle to contend with increasingly extreme heat and out of control blazes.

"Celestial fire from the Western side, / And from the South, running up to the East, / Worms half dead without finding even a root," he wrote.

Nostradamus has seemingly predicted wildfires to burn fiercely next year - something Californians are all too familiar with as flames engulfed parts of Malibu last month (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

The Oak Island Treasure Curse

However, not all the predictions are bad as fans of the astrologer believe one quatrain claims the long lost treasure hidden beneath the oak tree of Gienne will be found.

For those that don't know, it has long been rumored that there was treasure hidden on an island off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada.

Anyway, this discovery supposedly comes with a catch.

"A man will die, his eye pierced by a spring," the prophet added.

A Middle Eastern Peace Summit

One specific verse mentions someone coming from Persia to occupy Trebizond, which are the historical names for Iran and the Turkish city of Trabzon on the Black Sea coast.

"Through fire and arms not far from the Black Sea," he penned, leading analysts to believe an Iranian representative will attend a peace summit in Turkey.