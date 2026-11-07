Restaurant owner speaks out after chef was fired for 'refusing to put pineapple on pizza'
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Restaurant owner speaks out after chef was fired for 'refusing to put pineapple on pizza'

The chef claimed that ‘putting pineapple on a pizza was an insult to his culture'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Seven News

Topics: Food and Drink, Australia, World News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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