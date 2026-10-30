Red Baron employee speaks out after his emotional reaction to viral prank leaves people heartbroken
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Red Baron employee speaks out after his emotional reaction to viral prank leaves people heartbroken

A fundraiser for the employee has raised over half a million dollars

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Gofundme

Topics: Food and Drink, GoFundMe

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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