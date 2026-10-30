Footage shows Disney on Ice stunt go horribly wrong as skaters try move often illegal in competition

Disney fans were left horrified when a risky move performed by ice skaters portraying The Little Mermaid's Ariel and Prince Eric went horribly wrong during a Disney on Ice show.

The video, recorded at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Sunday 25 October, shows the professionals performing the headbanger, which is often banned in official competitive figure skating.

The move sees the male skater holding his female partner by the ankles before swinging her around, bringing her head dangerously close to the ice.

The couple demonstrate just why the move is considered so risky, as the male skater appeared to lose his footing, and subsequently, his grip on his partner's leg.

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Ariel and Prince Eric both rolled on the ground, as the woman portraying Ariel could be seen with her head in her hands. They weren't down for long, though, as they say, the show must go on.

The moment disaster struck (TikTok/@PlanoPlaysGames)

The pair then quickly exited the rink, but not before giving the crowd a gracious wave.

Having racked up almost 9 million views, the video has prompted concern among TikTok users, and many have voiced their worries in the comments. Disney, however, has reassured viewers that everything is okay.

"Why does that move need to be part of the choreography?" one social media user questioned.

Another penned: "And why would they even need to do all that?"

However, a third rushed to the comments to defend the skaters and the production.

"For those who aren’t skaters, the head banger is something that lots of skaters in Disney on Ice do week in week out. As performers unfortunately sometimes things go wrong. I would expect she has severe concussion after hitting her head with that force - please be respectful!" they wrote.

Feld Entertainment, which produces the Disney On Ice show, told LADbible Group: "Thankfully both skaters were uninjured and continued performing as scheduled."

The woman dressed as Ariel was seen briefly holding her head after the fall (TikTok/@planoplaysgamestiktok)

Despite the headbanger being prohibited by the International Skating Union (ISU) rules, the governing body has previously reversed its decisions on other risky moves.

In 2024, the Union lifted the ban on the backflip after almost five decades.

Ilia Malinin made history in 2026 after becoming the first person to legally land a backflip at the Winter Olympics after the ban had been reversed.

The 21-year-old landed the move perfectly, helping him to score score an impressive 98.00.

However, several skaters had performed the move illegally during the ban, including French figure skater Surya Bonaly, who famously landed a one-footed backflip at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, leading to a points deduction.