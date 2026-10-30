US military draft registration rules are changing in December and these states will be affected
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US military draft registration rules are changing in December and these states will be affected

From December, eligible young men will be automatically added to the military draft pool

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Topics: US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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