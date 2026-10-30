Trump shares the sole condition that will get him to accept midterm results 'no matter what'
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Trump shares the sole condition that will get him to accept midterm results 'no matter what'

More than 43 million Americans have voted early

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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