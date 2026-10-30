Trump shares the sole condition that will get him to accept midterm results 'no matter what'

Donald Trump has said there's only one way he'll accept next week's midterm results, even if the Republicans take a huge loss.

The president has been trying his best to gain the votes of the American public, from traveling up and down the country to promising citizens $5,000 in his so-called 'Trump dividend'.

Elsewhere, he offered Americans a reward of $1 million if they report voter fraud. However, he announced on Truth Social that the report must lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspected fraudster to qualify for the money.

Now though, it looks like the president may have come to terms with the predictions that the Democrats are set to win big.

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“If you do not prevail in this election, despite having worked as hard as you’ve had, how do you intend to work with Democrats if they have control of the House or the Senate?” the POTUS was asked before his rally in Texas earlier this week.

Trump said he will respect the results if they're 'honest' (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“We’ll figure a way,” he added.

Trump also said that if 'they're honest elections' he will 'respect the vote whatever happens'.

Although he hopes the Democrats winning big 'won't be the case,' the 80-year-old acknowledged that is had 'happened to many other presidents' in the past.

You have strong veto and you end up working out deals," he confirmed.

How likely are the Democrats to regain control of Congress?

At the time of writing, the Democrats need 218 seats to take back the House - with many predicting they will get even more.

55% of US adults expect Democrats to win control of the House of Representatives, although 40% believe the Republicans will keep the majority, as per a survey conducted between Sept. 28-Oct. 4 by Pew Research Center.

Democrats need to secure at least 218 seats to gain a majority in the 435-member House of Representatives.

However, when it comes to the Senate, 48% predict Republicans will maintain their majority, with 46% predicting the Democrats will take the majority.

Early voting is now open (Photo by Ryan MURPHY / AFP via Getty Images)

Prior to his comments above, Trump, as quoted by CNN, said that if the Democrats win the midterms: "What happens is I veto everything, and then the Democrats come and they want to make a deal."

In the past, the president has refused to admit defeat, including the 2020 elections, which were won by President Joe Biden.

However, in 2024, he did admit that he lost the election telling podcaster Lex Fridman that he 'lost by a whisker'.

At the time, Biden won 306 electoral votes while Trump won 232.