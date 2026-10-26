Trump appears to make subtle change to $5,000 check promise
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Trump appears to make subtle change to $5,000 check promise

An Economist/YouGov poll found just 21% believe Trump will pay out the so-called 'Trump Dividend'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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