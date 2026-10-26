Trump appears to make subtle change to $5,000 check promise

President Donald Trump has promised a $5,000 payment to Americans if Republicans win the midterm elections, but the wording of that pledge has left many people scratching their heads as to who is eligible.

In a Truth Social post, Trump write: "The highly popular $5,000 Trump Dividend will be distributed to every U.S. Citizen if, and when, the Republicans win the Midterm Elections!"

Then, in an October 3rd post on the same platform, he wrote: "If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 Midterm Elections, I'm going to give all Adult Citizens in the United States of America $5,000."

Trump first announced the $5,000 'Trump Dividend' at a Republican midterm convention in Dallas on September 9. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

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The difference is a single word, and it bears on who would receive a check and what the plan would cost.

The White House has not announced income limits or published a formal application process, and there is no confirmed date for any payments.

According to VT, the administration has also not clarified whether the money would be tax-free or how recipients would receive it.

Trump first unveiled the so-called Trump Dividend at a Republican midterm convention in Dallas on September 9th.

"If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000," he said.

The payment is conditional on Republicans keeping control of both the House and the Senate in the November 3rd midterms. Trump has also said recipients would need to spend the money in the United States, though how that would work is unclear.

In an October 3 Truth Social post, Trump wrote that he would give $5,000 to 'all Adult Citizens' if Republicans win the House and Senate (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

How much would Trump's $5,000 checks cost?

Trump has pointed to tariff revenue and economic growth as ways to pay for the checks, but he has not released a detailed funding plan.

Estimates cited by FactCheck put the cost at around $1.2 trillion, based on the number of adult US citizens, while other estimates place it closer to $1.3 trillion.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has said congressional approval would be necessary, according to AP, and Trump has not provided details of legislation to authorize the payments.

An Economist and YouGov poll found 61% of likely voters said Trump would not follow through on the $5,000 pledge, compared with 21% who said he would. (Grant Baldwin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Do Americans think they will get Trump's $5,000 checks?

Trump has promised direct payments before. He previously proposed $2,000 payments funded by Tariff revenue, but those checks have not been issued.

According to Economist and YouGov polling, 61% of likely voters said Trump would not follow through on the $5,000 pledge, compared with 21% who said he would. The same polling found 45% did not support the plan, while 43% did.

When asked to clarify where the administration stands, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said the president 'has consistently proven his doubters wrong'.

He added that "with the continued support of the American people, President Trump will keep delivering real results."