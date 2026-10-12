Trump reveals who will receive $5,000 checks as he makes new promise ahead of elections

Trump has addressed 'every adult citizen in the US', claiming they could receive a $5,000 cheque if Republicans win the upcoming midterm elections.

The president has made a major financial promise to all American voters ahead of the upcoming midterm elections in November, though his statement is likely to raise questions about where the money would come from, who would qualify, and whether the promise could realistically become a reality.

With the midterms approaching, Trump's comments could become a significant talking point as voters weigh up the economy, the cost of living, and the administration's wider financial policies.

In a video message to the American people, Trump said: "I'm going to give all adult citizens in the United States of America $5,000.

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"Democrat policies won't allow this to happen, in fact the opposite."

He added: "They're going to raise your taxes, and if they win, you will have an economic depression.

"If the Republicans win, you will each have $5,000 in your pocket, and economic success for our country like we have never ever seen before."

Trump promised every adult in America the payout, should the Republicans win the midterms. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

However, David Zervos, counselor to the Treasury Secretary, noted in an interview with the National News Desk that there is currently no specific plan as to how the government would pay the checks off.

"I mean, I think there's a little bit of, a little bit of we'll cross that bridge when we get there," he said, following the bombshell announcement.

But despite not having anything concrete laid out, Zervos added that he wasn't worried about funding the checks.

He noted: "Most importantly, I think the President has offered that up, to suggest that growth and economic strength and prosperity will be high enough under a sweep that we will be able to afford to send those things out."

But many US citizens have slammed the president, as many claim he is simply 'buying votes' ahead of the upcoming midterm elections on November 3.

"You’re literally bribing Americans to vote," one said, "I can’t wait for Democrats to win the house and the Senate and immediately impeach you."

Another added: "This is 100% illegal and an impeachable offense. There is no question about it."

A third noted: "I'm still waiting for my DOGE and Tariff checks you promised us."

Other branded the announcement a 'straight up lie'.

"You have no authority to cut checks and you can't use bribery to buy the midterm elections," they claimed.