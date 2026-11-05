What disastrous Republican midterm loss could mean for Trump's promise to send Americans $5,000 checks

Three weeks before the midterms Donald Trump promised everyone who voted for the republicans a $5,000 check if they won.

What followed, however, was a nightmare for Trump's administration and the Republicans, as they lost seven seats in the Senate and 30 seats in the House of Representatives.

This now signals a huge shift of power, effectively ending the Republican party's unified control of government, creating an immediate legislative stalemate which strips them of the power required to pass their agenda.

So now the Democrats in charge, many questions have ben raised about the 'Trump dividend' payment.

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Democrats won both the House and the Senate in the November 3rd midterm elections (UNILAD)

Trump announced the plan at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas on October 14, saying it would be paid for with tariff revenue.

No legislation was attached to it, and no other funding source was outlined beyond the tariff claim. The only timeline was the election itself.

In a video message shared ahead of the vote, Trump told the American people: "If the Republicans win, you will each have $5,000 in your pocket."

David Zervos, counselor to the Treasury Secretary, told the National News Desk after the announcement there was no specific plan yet for how the checks would be paid for, saying there was a bit of a 'we'll cross that bridge when we get there' attitude.

He added that he was not worried about funding, arguing that growth under a Republican sweep would make the payments affordable.

This week's elections were bruising for Trump supporters. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Can Trump still send $5,000 checks if Democrats control Congress?

Trump framed the offer as a straightforward trade: vote Republican, receive $5,000. Any such payment would depend on lawmakers, and a Democratic House can block any spending bill, tax proposal or attempt to use tariff revenue for direct payments.

A Democratic Senate holds the same power. With both chambers flipping, any direct payment would need Democratic votes to pass - and according to one expert, it's not looking very likely.

Dr. Daniel Schatz, a Swedish political scientist with a PhD from Humboldt University and a former Visiting Scholar at Harvard, Stanford, Columbia and Georgetown, shared his insight into what exactly could take place.

“The Democratic takeover of both chambers makes Trump’s proposed checks substantially less likely," he explained. "He explicitly tied the promise to Republicans retaining Congress, and that condition has not been met. From January, delivering the payments would require an agreement with Democratic congressional leaders. The election has weakened his ability to deliver the promise while giving him a political incentive to blame Democrats if it fails.”

There's also the small matter of course, of how such a payment would be funded, with the estimated cost of giving the checks to every eligible American adult coming with a hefty price tag of roughly $1.2 trillion.

According to Dr.Schatz, a smaller, more modest rebate would be a more realistic prospect, but even then it requires some strict criteria to come to fruition.

“Both the House and Senate would need to pass legislation establishing the payments, defining eligibility and providing the necessary funding, followed by the president’s signature," he said. "Trump cannot create a nationwide payment programme of this scale simply by announcing it."

“In the Senate, ordinary legislation would generally need 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, although final passage requires only a simple majority. A qualifying budget reconciliation bill could offer a simple-majority route, subject to strict rules. Neither route removes the need for congressional agreement on the payments and their budgetary cost.”









Donald Trump announced the $5,000 payment at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas on October 14th. (Alex Edelman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Has Trump sent the $2,000 tariff dividend or $500 Obamacare refund?

The $5,000 was the largest and most recent of three payment promises. The $2,000 tariff dividend, first promised in November 2025, has not been sent. Trump told the New York Times in January that he would get it done 'toward the end of the year', while his Treasury Secretary said it needed legislation, which Trump said it did not. An expert shared a 'positive update' in July, yet no payments have arrived.

The $500 Obamacare refund, announced in September, was supposed to go out in October and has not arrived either. Taken together, the three promises have so far resulted in no payments reaching anyone's bank account, and the $5,000 was explicitly tied to Republicans keeping Congress.