What disastrous Republican midterm loss could mean for Trump's promise to send Americans $5,000 checks
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What disastrous Republican midterm loss could mean for Trump's promise to send Americans $5,000 checks

Trump tied his promised $5,000 ‘dividend’ to the midterms. Now that the results are in, we look at where the plan actually stands.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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