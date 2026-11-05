JonBenét Ramsey's brother details the one clue he believes will solve her murder
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JonBenét Ramsey's brother details the one clue he believes will solve her murder

The 39-year-old urged police to stop focusing on his family and re-test mystery DNA found beneath the six-year-old beauty queen's nails.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: CNN

Topics: Crime, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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