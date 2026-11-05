JonBenét Ramsey's brother details the one clue he believes will solve her murder

Nearly 30 years after JonBenét Ramsey was brutally murdered inside her family’s Boulder, Colorado home, her brother Burke has broken a decade of public silence to point investigators toward the single piece of evidence he insists holds the key to unmasking her killer.

The six-year-old pageant star was discovered dead in the basement on Boxing Day in 1996, hours after her mother, Patsy, reported finding a bizarre three-page ransom note demanding $118,000.

JonBenét had suffered an 8.5-inch skull fracture and was bound and strangled with a crude garrote fashioned from a nylon cord and a broken paintbrush handle.

Burke, who was just nine years old when his sister was killed, has spent the better part of three decades living under intense public scrutiny and false internet theories pointing the finger at him and his parents.

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Now 39, Burke spoke out in an interview with the Daily Mail to push back against decades of speculation, stating that police have allowed the most vital clue to sit untouched.

JonBenét Ramsey was just six years old when she was brutally murdered on Boxing Day 1996 (YouTube/CNN)

"It’s Sitting Right There"

According to Burke, detectives must stop treating the case through the lens of family suspicion and focus all available modern forensic technology on unidentified male DNA discovered beneath JonBenét’s fingernails and on her underwear.

"We need to find that match. It's the best evidence we have," Burke said. "It was underneath her fingernails, and it didn't match any of us. It's probably the person who did it, and it's the best chance we have to solve this. And I want it solved."

Burke called on the Boulder Police Department to send the remaining genetic profiles to cutting-edge private crime labs specializing in genetic genealogy—the method that has cracked countless cold cases, including the Golden State Killer.

"I don't know much about the scientific nitty-gritty, and it's hard to learn the details of the case because it is emotionally taxing," he added. "But they need to send those samples to different labs again and keep testing. Find the match. That will go a long way to bringing justice. It's been 30 years and enough is enough."

Several members of the Ramsey family were once considered suspects, but later cleared by detectives (Helen H. Richardson/ The Denver Post)

"The DNA Says We Didn't Do It"

Former Boulder District Attorney Mary Lacy formally cleared Burke, John, and Patsy Ramsey in 2008 following advanced "touch DNA" analysis that pointed to an unknown male profile (dubbed "Unknown Male 1").

Despite the clearance, true-crime communities and armchair sleuths have continued to debate internal family theories.

For Burke, the ongoing suspicion remains profoundly frustrating when physical evidence points to an outside intruder.

"The DNA says we didn't do it. I know none of my family did it. I didn't do it," Burke said firmly. "It's like, stop. There was this energy looking at the family, but the DNA is sitting right there."

As the 30th anniversary of JonBenét's death approaches, Burke hopes the public looks past the media circus of the 1990s and remembers the little girl behind the headlines.

"Pageants were only a small part of JonBenét's life," he said, hoping that renewed attention will finally push authorities to test the fingernail scrapings until the profile finds an exact match.