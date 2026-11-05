Death row inmate's final meal revealed as three US executions set for same day

The final meal of a death row inmate who died by lethal injection on Thursday (November 5) has been revealed.

Jeffrey Weisheit was sentenced to death inside the Indiana State Prison having been on death row for over a decade.

Weisheit received the death penalty after he murdered 8-year-old Alyssa Lynch and 5-year-old Caleb Lynch in an arson attack in Vanderburgh County.

The 50-year-old set fire to his girlfriend Lisa's house, which lead to the deaths of the minors.

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The two children both died from smoke and soot inhalation, and were found gagged and tied up inside the house, a court previously heard.

Weisheit fled Indiana after the crime, but was arrested in Kentucky a short while after and charged with double murder.

The prison in Michigan City where Weisheit was jailed (Indiana State Prison)

The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) confirmed the death row inmate had no final words before being executed, though he did delve into his final dish before being killed via lethal injection.

The state confirmed Weisheit's last meal request was barbecue ribs, with the inmate being pronounced dead just 45 minutes later.

Prior to Weisheit's death, his legal team called for the temporary pausing of the execution for ten days after questions were raised over the lethal drugs.

The inmate's lawyers claimed he suffered from head injuries and mental health issues before his execution.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita confirmed in a statement the state was delivering 'long-awaited justice' for Alyssa and Caleb.

The attorney said: "Early this morning, the State of Indiana carried out the lawful sentence of Jeffrey Weisheit, delivering long-awaited justice for Alyssa Lynch and her brother Caleb, two innocent children whose lives were stolen in an act of unspeakable cruelty.

"I am grateful to the dedicated attorneys in my office’s appeals team, who invested thousands of hours ensuring the jury’s verdict was upheld and the law was faithfully enforced. I also thank the Indiana Department of Correction for carrying out this solemn duty with utmost professionalism.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"This case stands as a clear affirmation that those who commit the most heinous crimes against the most vulnerable will be held fully accountable under Indiana law.

"My thoughts and prayers remain with the families of Alyssa and Caleb. Nothing can ever bring their children back, and the pain of this loss will never fully leave them. Yet, hopefully, with this justice being done, they may find some measure of peace."

Florida and Alabama were also set to carry out executions on Thursday, marking only the second time in US history where three death row inmates have been sentenced to death on the same day.