Death row inmate's final meal revealed as three US executions set for same day
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Death row inmate's final meal revealed as three US executions set for same day

Jeffrey Weisheit has been on death row since 2013

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Indiana Department of Corrections

Topics: Crime, Death Row, Indiana, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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