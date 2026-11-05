Everything Sean 'Diddy' Combs will eat as he marks 57th birthday in prison
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Everything Sean 'Diddy' Combs will eat as he marks 57th birthday in prison

His transfer to a Pennsylvania prison came days after a reported head injury

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Entertainment, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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