Everything Sean 'Diddy' Combs will eat as he marks 57th birthday in prison

A three-pack of birthday cupcakes costing $1.25 is among the treats Sean 'Diddy' Combs can buy as he spends his 57th birthday in federal prison.

The former rapper will be marking the big occasion at FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania, where his birthday menu includes three meals and a choice of burger at lunchtime.

US Weekly obtained the prison's food menu and commissary list, detailing what is available to Combs.

Combs, who is serving a 50-month sentence, can start the day with hot oatmeal, scrambled eggs, fruit, whole wheat bread with jelly and whole milk.

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The breakfast is a notably different start to the day from the caviar and champagne associated with his former lifestyle.

Lunch offers a choice between a hamburger and a black bean burger, served in a bun with lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion, mustard and ketchup.

Oven-browned potatoes, fruit and a beverage are also on the menu.

The cake won't be this big for Sean 'Diddy' Combs 57th birthday (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality)

Dinner is listed as pork roast with mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables and whole wheat bread.

The menu does not indicate that a separate, 'special'' birthday meal will be served.

The commissary list gives Combs another way to mark the day.

As well as the $1.25 pack of three cupcakes, inmate can purchase a pack of six birthday cards for $1.50. The list does not say whether Combs has bought either item or whether anyone will give him a card.

Why was Diddy transferred to FCI Allenwood Low?

Combs arrived at the Pennsylvannia facility on October 16th after being moved from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. The Transfer took place days after he reportedly suffered a head injury, although the reason for the move was not publicly disclosed at the time.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson issued a statement to Us Weekly at the time: “For privacy, safety and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, including reasons for transfer.”

Combs’ representative, Juda Engelmayer, said the move was between two low-security facilities and described it as consistent with a decision made with safety and security in mind.

He added: “We are grateful for the attention being given to his well-being and hope he can continue serving his time without unnecessary disruption.”

P Diddy can purchase a $1.25 cupcake for his birthday if he so wishes (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

What is Diddy serving time for?

The transfer followed an NBC News report alleging Combs had enjoyed a 'pampered' existence at Fort Dix, including access to contraband cellphones and a hidden supply of liquor.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months on October 3, 2025, after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He was acquitted of two sex-trafficking counts and one count of racketeering conspiracy.

His legal team has filed an appeal against the conviction.

The Bureau of Prisons’ website lists February 6, 2028, as his projected release date.