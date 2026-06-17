Disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to be released from federal prison even sooner than expected after his official release date was brought forward yet again.

Waking up to updates on the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate database has become a regular occurrence for legal analysts tracking the music producer's sentence, but the latest revision marks the most significant cut to his time behind bars yet.

According to updated records from the Bureau of Prisons, the 56-year-old is now scheduled to be released from FCI Fort Dix—a low-security federal correctional institution in New Jersey—on February 23, 2028.

The new date shaves off a substantial chunk of time from his original projected release window, which was initially set for June 2028 when he was sentenced late last year.

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Combs was handed a 50-month prison sentence in October 2025 following his conviction on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines to engage in prostitution. The sentence factored in roughly 14 months of time already served following his initial arrest in September 2024.

Diddy was originally sentenced to 50 months behind bars (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The shifting release timeline

This isn’t the first time the rapper’s calendar has been shuffled by prison officials. The administrative calculation behind his release date has experienced a series of bizarre shifts over the last few months.

October 2025: Upon sentencing, his initial release date is set for May 8, 2028.

Upon sentencing, his initial release date is set for May 8, 2028. November 2025: The date is pushed back to June 4, 2028, following unconfirmed reports of minor disciplinary administrative adjustments.

The date is pushed back to June 4, 2028, following unconfirmed reports of minor disciplinary administrative adjustments. March 2026: The date is bumped forward to April 25, 2028.

The date is bumped forward to April 25, 2028. April 2026: Records are updated again, ticking the release forward to April 15, 2028.

Records are updated again, ticking the release forward to April 15, 2028. June 2026 (Now): The latest update slashes the sentence down significantly to February 23, 2028.

The latest update slashes the sentence down significantly to February 23, 2028. So far, Diddy's release date has been brought forward three times (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The rehab calculation

While the Bureau of Prisons does not publicly detail the explicit reasons behind individual inmate adjustments, legal insiders note that the progressive cuts are tied directly to administrative credits for good conduct and active participation in institutional programming.

Specifically, media outlets have highlighted Combs’ ongoing enrolment in the facility's Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP), which he entered late last year.

Completing the intensive, data-backed rehabilitation program allows eligible federal inmates to earn up to a full year off their remaining custodial sentences.

According to Extra TV, earlier this year, a legal representative for Combs stated: "Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start. He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change."

Despite the shifting release dates, Combs’ legal team is continuing to actively pursue an appeal against both his initial conviction and the federal statute under which he was charged.