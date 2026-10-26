Convicted murderer serving life sentence escapes prison as officials issue urgent warning

A manhunt is underway for a convicted murderer who escaped from a Tennessee prison on Sunday (October 25).

Jacob Morley, 28, is serving a life sentence after he was convicted in Carter County for first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, and vandalism.

WHJL reports Morley was found guilty of murdering his longtime friend, Cody Birchfield, 34, who's body he buried under his home in Elizabethtown in March 2022.

Late on Sunday evening, the criminal escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, the Tennessee Department of Correction confirmed to UNILAD.

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He 'breached the perimeter fence and exited the facility in his TDOC uniform', a spokesperson confirmed.

Cody Birchfield (Carter County Sheriffs Office)

A multi-agency search was launched immediately after it became apparent Morley had escaped, a search operation that remains ongoing.

A statement from the team in Nashville provided to UNILAD said: "The Tennessee Department of Correction continues to work in close coordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to apprehend inmate Jacob Allen Morley #674793, who escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex late last night.

"At approximately 11:30 pm on October 25, 2026, staff at NWCX confirmed Morely was unaccounted for and immediately conducted an emergency count and search of the facility. Further review of security cameras confirmed Morley breached the perimeter fence and exited the facility in his TDOC uniform.

"TDOC is committed to protecting the safety of the public and is asking the community to immediately contact law enforcement with any sightings or information."

The department once more confirmed the escapee is 28, while also describing him as 5’11” tall and weighing approximately 240 pounds.

In a follow-up statement issued on Monday (October 26), the The Tennessee Department of Correction pleaded with the public to assist with their search efforts.

Jacob Morley escaped from prison late on Sunday (Tennessee Department of Correction)

They said: "The Tennessee Department of Correction is asking for the public’s assistance in locating inmate Jacob Allen Morley #674793, who escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex late Sunday night.

"Morley has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list, and a reward of up to $2,500 is available for information leading to his arrest.

"Residents in the area are asked to check home security and doorbell cameras, trail and hunting cameras, and other surveillance systems for possible sightings or activity.

"Anyone who sees Morley or has information about his whereabouts should not approach him. Call 911 immediately or contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND."

It was only in June this year that Morley was sentenced to life behind bars after being found guilty of the 2022 murder in February this year.

Carter County Criminal Court originally stated that Morley was eligible for parole, as per WHJL.