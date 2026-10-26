Serial killer fears grow in Michigan as five deaths on hiking trail in 10 months
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Serial killer fears grow in Michigan as five deaths on hiking trail in 10 months

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with one of the deaths

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Topics: Michigan, True crime, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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