Fears of serial killer mount after string of women found dead across New England coast

Residents across several picturesque New England beach communities are growing increasingly unsettled following a string of separate discoveries involving women found dead near the shoreline, sparking intense speculation of an active serial predator.

However, multiple law enforcement agencies are urging the public not to jump to conclusions, firmly pushing back against claims that the tragic incidents are the work of a single killer.

Over recent weeks and months, local anxieties have escalated after bodies were recovered from coastal marshes, tidal flats, and beachfronts spanning Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and neighbouring coastal stretches.

On March 19, human remains belonging to a female between the ages of 40 and 60 were found near the Colonel Ledyard Cemetery in the seaside Connecticut town of Groton, NBC Connecticut reports, with authorities determining they had been dumped there in mid-February.

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While regarded as a tragedy in its own right, it was just one of several grim discoveries that rocked the state that month.

On March 6, the remains of 35 y/o Paige Cannon of West Islip, NY were found in the Norwalk River near the abandoned Grist Mill Road Bridge in Norwalk,

Michele Romano was one of the women who sadly lost her life (Justice for Michelle Romano / Facebook)

On the very same day, a human skull was discovered in the woods off Route 3 in Plymouth, on the Massachusetts coast, Boston 25 News reports.

Just two weeks later on March 21, the body of a third Connecticut woman, Denise Leary, 59, was found in New Haven, about 40 minutes away from Norwalk. The beloved mom of two had been reported missing from her home in August.

Five days later, the body of yet another woman, Michele Romano, 56 was found in the woods in Foster, R.I. Her death has been determined to be suspicious in nature, police said.

The most recent discovery came on April 9, when human remains were found on Woodward St. in Killingly, Conneticut. The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed.

Paige Aliehs Fannon was one of the victims identified by police (GoFundMe)

The proximity of the locations, combined with the demographic similarities of several victims, quickly ignited viral true-crime theories across social media platforms, with community forums and local Facebook groups raising alarms about a potential predator stalking seaside towns.

"This has serial killer written all over it," one commenter on TikTok wrote.

"I live in Rhode Island," says another TikTok commenter. "This is definitely happening. Definitely scary. And the places aren't far from each other."

The unease has been compounded by the region's historic sensitivity to coastal crimes, with residents drawing comparisons to notorious cold cases and demanding heightened police visibility along quiet public access points, boardwalks, and walking trails.

Despite the mounting public panic, investigating authorities have moved swiftly to debunk the rumours. In joint briefings and public releases, state and municipal police departments confirmed that comprehensive forensic examinations and post-mortem investigations have revealed no common thread tying the cases together.

“I would tell people, ‘Don’t rush to judgment,’” Groton Police Chief Louis Fusaro told WTNH on April 11.

Denise Leary was also tragically found dead (New Haven Police Department)

According to coroners and detectives handling the individual inquiries, the circumstances surrounding the deaths vary considerably.

Several cases have been determined to involve accidental drownings, adverse medical events, or severe substance-related complications, with no initial indicators of violent trauma or third-party involvement.

In other instances where death investigations remain formally open pending toxicology reports, detectives have stated that there is zero physical evidence, forensic overlap, or operational MO linking the scenes to one another.

Law enforcement officials emphasised that while they understand community concern during open investigations, unchecked social media speculation can actively impede casework and inflict unnecessary distress on the victims' grieving families.

Authorities are reminding residents to rely exclusively on verified updates from municipal police departments and medical examiner offices rather than unofficial online commentary, maintaining that there is no credible evidence suggesting an ongoing threat to public safety in the region.