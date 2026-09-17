Fears of serial killer mount after string of women found dead across New England coast
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Fears of serial killer mount after string of women found dead across New England coast

Coastal communities fear a serial predator is active after bodies wash ashore, but authorities insist there is no connection

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Gofundme/New Haven Police Department

Topics: Crime, Connecticut, Massachusetts, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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