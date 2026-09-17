Flight attendant explains why you don't need to worry if you hear a 'loud bang' on a plane after takeoff
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Flight attendant explains why you don't need to worry if you hear a 'loud bang' on a plane after takeoff

From sudden stomach drops to loud clunks under your seat, a flight expert explains what is really happening mid-air.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Travel

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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