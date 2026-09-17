Flight attendant explains why you don't need to worry if you hear a 'loud bang' on a plane after takeoff

That sudden sinking feeling in your stomach shortly after takeoff, an ominous metallic thud from beneath the cabin floor, or an unexpected mechanical whir can be enough to make even the most seasoned flyers grip their armrests.

However, industry experts maintain that many of the sounds and sensations that feel genuinely alarming to nervous passengers are entirely standard parts of standard flight operations.

Aircraft maintenance technician and former Ryanair cabin crew member Kate Lynn has broken down the most common in-flight occurrences that tend to unnerve passengers, lifting the lid on what is actually happening mechanically behind the scenes.

Speaking on behalf of SlotsLV, Lynn revealed one of the most frequent sources of panic occurs within the first few minutes of flight, when the aircraft seems to briefly "drop" or lose power in mid-air.

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Tthe stomach-lurching sensation rarely has anything to do with turbulence or altitude loss - and is actually far more mundane than you might imagine.

"One thing passengers often notice shortly after take-off is a sensation that the aircraft is dropping," she explained.

Aircraft maintenance technician and former Ryanair cabin crew member Kate Lynn dispelled a few common myths about flying

"It doesn't necessarily mean the aircraft is suddenly losing altitude. It's often just the aircraft transitioning from the take-off configuration into its normal climb configuration."

During this phase, pilots will typically reduce engine thrust from maximum takeoff power to a more sustainable climb thrust, while also retracting the wing flaps to streamline the aircraft.

This sudden change in engine pitch and aerodynamic lift can trick the inner ear into feeling like the plane is falling, even while it continues to climb steadily.

Another common trigger for nervous passengers is a sudden, heavy mechanical bang or clunk coming directly from beneath the cabin floorboards.

While it might sound like something has detached or malfunctioned, the noise is actually evidence of a critical system doing its job.

Bumps and clunks on board can often make nervous passengers fear the worst (Thomas Barwick / Getty Images)

"Shortly after take-off, passengers may hear a fairly loud banging or clunking noise," Lynn said. "This can be the landing gear retracting. As the gear comes up, there can be a noticeable change in the aircraft's sound and feel, and the noise you hear can be the landing gear doors and the uplocks engaging to secure the gear in its retracted position."

In short, rather than signalling a mechanical failure, that heavy thud is simply the sound of the aircraft stowing its heavy wheels, closing the outer aerodynamic doors, and locking everything firmly into place for high-speed cruising.

Understanding the mechanics behind these routine events can dramatically reduce flight anxiety.

As Lynn noted: "Once you know what you're hearing and feeling, it can actually make flying a lot more interesting rather than worrying."



