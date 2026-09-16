Cop sued for killing beloved baby donkey HeeHaw after owner shares video from his final days
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Cop sued for killing beloved baby donkey HeeHaw after owner shares video from his final days

HeeHaw's owner claims the officer entered the enclosed pasture without permission or a warrant

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Elsberry Riding and Farm

Topics: Animals, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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