Cop sued for killing beloved baby donkey HeeHaw after owner shares video from his final days

The owner of a baby donkey named HeeHaw has filed a lawsuit against the police officer who shot the animal, who she said 'posed no threat' to him.

HeeHaw was killed after officers entered a pasture at the Elsberry Riding and Farm ranch in Rockmart, Georgia, on August 29 as they searched for a missing 12-year-old girl.

An incident report seen by the New York Post stated Cedartown Police Department officer Trenton Garner, who joined the force in 2023, fired one round at HeeHaw.

During their search for the missing girl, officers entered the petting zoo area and encountered horses, who ran across the pasture after becoming spooked by their presence.

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Garner said in the incident report that a donkey was pointed out on the side of a hill, which is when HeeHaw allegedly began moving towards the police officer.

K-9 Handler Thomasson reportedly drew a taser at the donkey, but that failed to stop him.

Garner said he then fired a gunshot, hitting HeeHaw in the process.

Hannah Israel, the owner of the donkey, has since filed a lawsuit against Garner in the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia's Rome Division.

The officer, who remains on administrative leave, is being sued as an individual.

HeeHaw was fatally shot last month (GoFundMe)

The City of Cedartown and the Cedartown Police Department are not named as defendants in the case.

Israel alleges that Garner entered the enclosed pasture without permission or a warrant.

Her lawsuit claims that the police officer's decision to fatally shoot HeeHaw violated Israel's constitutional rights and describes the animal as 'a young, small, and tranquil donkey who posed no threat to Defendant Trenton Ryan Garner or any other officer or any K-9 or bloodhound accompanying the officers'.

It alleges shooting HeeHaw was 'objectively unreasonable under the circumstances', and that Garner left the property after shooting the donkey without telling Israel the animal had been killed.

Israel says she only found out about HeeHaw's death when a supervisor from the Cedartown Police Department called her later, 'tersely' telling her HeeHaw had been 'dispatched', leaving her and a 'minor child' to search for the donkey's body.

HeeHaw was described as a small, tranquil donkey (GoFundMe)

These claims contradict the account outlined by Garner in the incident report.

Israel's lawsuit raises three claims under federal civil rights law which are: unlawful entry and search, unreasonable seizure and destruction of property, and deprivation of property without due process.

Israel has also stated she's suffered financial loss, emotional distress and mental anguish as a result of her loss, and she's seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Shortly after HeeHaw died, Israel shared footage of the adorable donkey just days before the incident, which saw her pet walking towards her and affectionately rubbing his head against her.

"Hi, HeeHaw," Israel could be heard saying in the clip. "How are you? Good morning. Good morning, HeeHaw."

She then called him 'baby', as the donkey enjoyed the fuss.

Israel previously said that the family was left 'very traumatized and shocked' after losing HeeHaw.

"Cops entered my pasture searching for a missing person WITHOUT permission or warning and shot and killed my bottle raised BABY donkey," she said.

"HeeHaw was raised in the house and did petting zoos he never knew a stranger."

UNILAD has contacted the Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement Division, who are investigating the shooting of HeeHaw, for a comment.