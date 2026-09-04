Cop reveals why he killed beloved baby Donkey HeeHaw as owner shares video from his final days
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Cop reveals why he killed beloved baby Donkey HeeHaw as owner shares video from his final days

His owner has shared a heartbreaking video filmed just three days before the fatal shooting

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Georgia, Animal Cruelty, News, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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