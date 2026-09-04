Cop reveals why he killed beloved baby Donkey HeeHaw as owner shares video from his final days

A baby donkey who was shot dead by a Georgia police officer was filmed happily greeting his owner just three days before his death.

HeeHaw, a one-year-old donkey, was killed after officers entered a pasture at the Elsberry Riding and Farm ranch in Rockmart, Georgia, while searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

His owner, Hannah Israel, has now shared footage from his final days, showing the young donkey walking toward her and affectionately rubbing his head against her.

The video was filmed three days before HeeHaw was shot.

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"Hi, HeeHaw," Israel can be heard saying in the clip. "How are you? Good morning. Good morning, HeeHaw." She then calls him 'baby' while ruffling his mane.

The footage comes as Israel continues to demand answers over the circumstances surrounding HeeHaw's death.

According to an incident report seen by The New York Post, Cedartown Police Department officer Trenton Garner fired one round at HeeHaw at around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.





Why did police shoot the donkey?

Garner, a K-9 handler who joined the Cedartown Police Department in July 2023, was among officers searching the property after following a trail of footprints during the hunt for the missing child.

The officers entered the petting zoo area and came across horses, which became spooked and ran across the pasture.

Garner said in his report that K-9 Handler Thomasson then pointed out a donkey on the side of a hill, before HeeHaw allegedly began moving toward the officers.

Thomasson reportedly drew his Taser and aimed it at the donkey, but the device failed to stop him.

The donkey HeeHaw. (GoFundMe)

Garner said he then removed his department-issued Glock 17 and fired once, hitting HeeHaw.

The donkey turned and went back up the hill before collapsing. The missing 12-year-old girl was later found at a church near the pasture.

Israel told AZ Family after the shooting that HeeHaw 'would never act aggressive towards anyone, nor would it try to bite anyone.'

She has described the donkey as a bottle-raised animal who was accustomed to people and had taken part in petting zoos.





What happened to the officer who shot HeeHaw?

Garner has since been placed on administrative leave while the Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement conducts an independent investigation.

Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome confirmed the officer's leave in a video.

Israel has said the family is 'very traumatized and shocked' by what happened.

"Cops entered my pasture searching for a missing person WITHOUT permission or warning and shot and killed my bottle raised BABY donkey," she said.

"HeeHaw was raised in the house and did petting zoos he never knew a stranger."

She added that she believed he had been killed for 'doing what donkeys do. Alerting to a stranger.'





Israel also shared a photograph of HeeHaw after the shooting and described him as her 'son.' The donkey had celebrated his first birthday only a couple of months before his death.

Israel said she had imagined raising future children alongside HeeHaw, adding that she had expected him to live for decades.

"Like, I thought I would raise my future kids with HeeHaw, but instead he's gone. So, it's very devastating."

The independent investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

UNILAD has contacted Cedartown Police Department for comment.