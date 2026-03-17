A former star of the hit TV show Baywatch has been arrested in connection with a break in at a farm to free several animals.

Alexandra Paul was arrested on March 15 after between 50 and 60 protestors arrived at Ridglan Farms in Dane County, Wisconsin.

According to police, Paul and other activists began to remove dogs from the property, which is one of two dog breeders in the US which carry out scientific research on dogs.

Paul has a long history of animal rights activism, and has previously been arrested over her participation in several incidents.

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On this occasion, the former Baywatch actor was arrested alongside 19 other people, and police have also said that they seized two vehicles and burglary equipment at the scene.

Officers added that everyone involved had been 'cooperative and respectful'.

Alexandra Paul has been arrested in connection with a break in at a farm to free several animals (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

A press release said that Dane County Sheriff's deputies as well as officers from Wisconsin precincts located nearby had 'responded to Ridglan Farms in the town of Blue Mounds when 50-60 protestors entered the property without permission.'

It added that they 'broke into the facility and began removing numerous dogs from the property'.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said: “The Dane County Sheriff’s Office understands how deeply people feel for the beagles at Ridglan Farms, and we respect their right to express that passion through peaceful protests.

“Our role is to keep everyone safe and to respond when unlawful activity takes place. We encourage anyone with concerns about animal welfare or research practices to engage through lawful and constructive avenues."

The actress is well known for her activism in animal rights (Instagram/@thealexandrapaul)

He added: "The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to maintaining public safety, promoting peaceful dialogue, and ensuring that all parties can exercise their rights within the bounds of the law."

The press release said that an animal welfare investigation has also been carried out at the facility at Ridglan Farms.

It said that after this investigation, the farm must now surrender its breeding licence issued by the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATC) by July 1.

This is far from the first time that Paul, who is known for playing Lt. Stephanie Holden on Baywatch, has gotten in trouble with the law as a result of her activism for animal rights.

Paul is known for playing Lt. Stephanie Holden on Baywatch (Arnold Slater/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Back in 2017 she was arrested after taking part in a sit-in protest at a slaughterhouse in Oakland, California.

She was then arrested again in 2018 after participating in a civil disobedience action at Sunrise Chicken Farm, before being arrested yet again in 2019 after she peacefully protested at Reichardt Duck Farm in Petaluma, California.

Then, in 2020, Paul was again arrested after going to Farmer John Slaughterhouse in Vernon, California, where they attempted to rescue a pig.

UNILAD has approached representatives of Alexandra Paul for comment.