Wildlife experts are sounding the alarm over an imminent invasion of a Chinese insect, warning that it could be one of the worst seasons on record.

The invading species, which has been known to blanket sidewalks, cars and trees, is known to hitch rides on vehicles and damage crops by sucking sap and secreting a sugary honeydew, which encourages the growth of mold.

It can also slowly weaken and eventually destroy plants.

Known as the Spotted Lanternfly, the National Invasive Species Information Center has branded them as 'a serious economic threat to multiple U.S. industries, including viticulture, fruit trees, ornamentals and timber.'

Which states have spotted lanternflies invaded?

The spotted Lanternfly first arrived on US shores in Pennsylvania during 2014, and has since been reported in Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, Virginia, and West Virginia.

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Here's where spotted lanternflys are expected this summer (World Population Review)

How did the spotted lanternfly get to the US?

The spotted lanternfly was accidentally introduced to the United States from Asia, most likely China, through imported goods. It is believed that egg masses were imported on stone, wood, or other materials.

Experts are warning that this could be one of the worst insect seasons on record, with numbers expected to reach the millions.

They are particularly suited to US climbs, and enjoy eating common trees such as walnut, maple, apple, peach and cherry. The spotted lanternflies are especially into grape vines.

New York's Department of Agriculture has gone on record to say that unfortunately the winter was not cold enough to significantly reduce the population, raising concerns that the species will surge again this season.

Jola Szubielzki, director of public information at the Department of Agriculture, said: "We do know that winter temperatures downstate were not cold enough for long enough to kill off eggs that overwintered."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Kristen Winchell, an assistant professor of biology at New York University, added: "Cities tend to have milder winters, creating favorable conditions for species that otherwise would only be able to live in warmer climates."

The USAD has warned that the invasive species is capable of causing at least $550 million in damages to crops and trees.

Spotted lanternfly's are causing big problems in New York (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

When do spotted lanternflies hatch?

In a typical season. spotted lanternflies hatch between April and May during spring.

However this can change, depending on the weather, with lanternflies sometimes hatching as late as June.

In 2024, the US Department of Agriculture issued a bulletin asking for residents to: "Look for spotted lanternfly and spongy moth egg masses on vehicles, trees, and other outdoor surfaces during the winter and early spring.

"If you find them, USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) recommends smashing and scraping the invasive egg masses off into a plastic bag, sealing it, and disposing of them in the municipal trash.

"Pressure washing is also an effective way of removing egg masses from hard, outdoor surfaces."

Spotted lanternfly's could cause huge problems with California's wine industry (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Could spotted lanternflies get to California?

There are particular concerns surrounding how much damage spotted lanternflies could do to the West Coast's multi-billion dollar fruit industry. This would have a devastating effect on California's wine industry.

In the study published in Communications Biology, researchers used a computer simulation tool to predict the timing of the spread of the spotted lanternfly, Lycorma delicatula, across the United States if efforts to control its spread are stopped.

They predicted there is a high probability of the insect spreading to North Carolina by 2027, and a chance of the insect first reaching California’s grape-producing counties that same year.



