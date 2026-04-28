Melissa Isaak is part of Donald Trump’s newly appointed class of immigration judges, and it's fair to say, she's made some pretty controversial comments about women in the past.

Isaak, an Army veteran and reservist, was picked up by the Justice Department on April 8 as a temporary immigration judge, according to an official release.

The statement says the new judges have been appointed to help reduce the immigration court backlog, which they say will 'unwind the policies of the Biden Administration' caused by his 'open border' policy.

They go on to say that since January 20, the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) has reduced the immigration backlog by over 380,000 cases, from a high of 4 million cases during the Biden Administration.

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Having graduated from Barry University School of Law in 2007, she joined the law firm Brock & Stout in Alabama for two years, before beginning her own private practice in 2009.

She describes her role as a 'divorce attorney for men'.

Donald Trump appointed temporary immigration judges on April 8 (Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)(

Who is Melissa Isaak?

The lawyer has picked up this new role despite having no experience in an immigration court.

One of the highest profile court cases she has worked was defending the January 6th Capitol rioters, and she also helped Alabama Republican Roy Moore dismiss a defamation suit from a women who said he molested her when she was 14.

That trial is still ongoing, after an appeals court overturned Moore's multimillion-dollar win against his accuser late last week.

Here are some of the comments she has previously made about women.





'There are two types of women'

During an interview with pickup artist Anthony Dream Johnson in 2021, Isaak claimed that 'there are two types of women'.

“There are good, solid, valuable women who are major assets to men, if you’re a good woman,” Isaak said “And then there’s a warm wet hole.”

This is not the first time she has been on the record making controversial comments.

In 2022, she made headlines again speaking at Anthony Johnson's manosphere convention, while speaking at an event called 'Divorcing Feminism'.

Melissa Isaak has been appointed by Trump as a new immigration judge (facebook/ProtectingMen)

She said: "If the only thing you have to offer a man is sex, that’s what you are,” Isaak said. “And guess what? Guess who else has a warm, wet hole? Every other woman out there. What a horrible existence.”

She continued the comparison to that of a 'real woman', who she said were to 'catapult a man'.

“We’re powerful women, we are, if we use it in the right way,” Isaak said, specifying the necessity to use that energy for men.

“I’ve had people get offended, and they say, You know, it’s horrible that you say warm, wet hole.

"I mean, well, if you have one and it’s not warm and wet you might want to seek some gynaecological intervention."

UNILAD reached out to Melissa Isaak for comment.