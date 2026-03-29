The National Weather Services (NWS) issued a 'red flag' warning to a handful of states across the US as temperatures soar above average.

There have been reports of 'unseasonably warm temperatures' in parts of America in recent days which has sparked concerns about possible wildfires breaking out again, over a year on from the devastating Los Angeles fires that destroyed more than 13,000 homes.

"Unseasonably warm temperatures continue today through the weekend across the Southwest and southern US, with more than 100 record or near record maximum temperatures forecast through the rest of the week and over the weekend," the NWS said on Twitter on Friday.

By Saturday, 13 states were placed under red flag warnings. A red flag warning means 'warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger', the NWS website states.

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Among the states that were affected included parts of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, as well as Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, New Mexico, and Wyoming.

As of today (March 29), the NWS said that some of its red flag warnings will remain in affect until Monday 9pm MDT, naming Southwest Wyoming and West Central Wyoming in particular.

Temperatures are expected to hit mid 60s to low 70s, while wind gusts could reach speeds of up to 35mph today and 45mph tomorrow (March 30).

Colorado's Grand Junction, the Nebraska Panhandle and North Platte, and South Dakota's Rapid City were also listed on today's update in places that still have a red flag warning.

Areas highlighted in dark pink are under red flag warnings as of March 29 (National Weather Service)

People in the areas that are under a red flag warning are urged to cover burn barrels with with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch (if you're allowed to burn in your area), not throw cigarette butts or matches from a moving vehicle, to extinguish outdoor fires properly, and never to leave outdoor fires unattended.

Speaking earlier this week, meteorologists Bob Henson and Jeff Masters on Yale Climate Connections described March's high temperatures as 'one of the most astounding global weather events of the century'.

They said (per Newsweek): "In one of the most astounding global weather events of the century thus far, hundreds of cities across the western and central United States and northern Mexico have endured their hottest March weather on record over the past week."

Echoing similar sentiments, senior meteorologist Jonathan Erdman shared: "The most prolific March heat wave in at least 14 years smashed monthly records in over 180 cities from the Southwest to the Plains and East, may have set new statewide March records in 16 states, and obliterated a national March heat record that stood for over 70 years."