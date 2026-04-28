If you've ever wondered whether size really matters, you certainly wouldn't be the only one.

It's something that most men will have difficulty opening up about, but new research says that nearly half of all men worry about the size of their penis.

For Ohio-based urologist Dr John Peck, it's a concern he hears almost daily.

He has been helping men for over two decades, often reassuring patients that there was little point in obsessing over their size.

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This is mainly because, aside from penis enlargement surgery, there is very little that could be done.

A surgeon has shared that size is one of his patient's biggest concerns (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Does size really matter?

So his ears instantly pricked up when he learned of a new procedure last year that claimed that people could make their penis larger.

He was so intrigued by the procedure, that he decided to give it a go himself.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "My penis size was not a big issue, no pun intended. But I know for a lot of men, it is.

"Patients often ask whether I've had procedures myself, and I think it helps me understand whether I should recommend a surgery and what they'll go through."

I guess there's no better way to big-up a treatment, than trying it yourself and seeing the results first hand.

It's not the first time the doctor had undergone a treatment so he could better explain the results to his patients, after the father-of-two underwent a vasectomy so he could better advise patients who were considering getting the snip.

When he bought up his plan with his partner, her first reaction was: "Why?"

He replied with a laugh, "Why not?"

How does the Diamond XL 360 penis enlargement work?

The surgery tested by Dr Peck is called the Diamond XL 360, developed by Delaware-based surgeon Dr Stuart Diamond, and uses carefully placed filler injections to increase penis girth.

The filler comprises of a medical-grade gel which goes beneath the skin to add volume.

Other applications of the gel include injections beneath the skin to add volume. The gel is often used in lips and cheek filler.

The penis filler treatments are only offered by a small number of clinics in the US, as experts say it can leave some men with an 'unnatural appearance', and even carries a higher risk of complications if the procedure is carried out by less experienced practitioners.

But Dr Diamond is far from inexperienced.

You don't even need anaesthetic with the Diamond XL 360 treatment ( (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Does penis enlargement work?

He has 30 years of urology experience behind him, and he says his procedure is different because the technique is designed to increase size while preserving its natural shape.

Dr Peck went in for a consultation, and opted for a 'temporary filler' which is designed to last for around four months, allowing him to see how the results looked and ensure there were no complications.

Filler is injected into as many as 40 separate points along the length of the penis.

Overall, men can expect to gain around one to two inches in girth, with some also seeing up to an inch of added length.

Dr Peck seemed very pleased with the results, sharing that he had gained 'about an inch and a half in girth' but no extra length.

After the temporary filler wore off, Dr Peck upgraded to a longer lasting filled which is expected to last between two and five years.

How much does the penis enlargement treatment cost?

The Diamond XL 360 treatment costs between $8,000 and $15,000 but is a speedy procedure that takes up to an hour, using only local anaesthetic.

When asked whether he thought it was worth it, the doctor replied 'absolutely'.

He said: "I tell everybody it is like having a new toy.

"I was impressed. It definitely is a noticeable difference when you look in the mirror or get out of the shower or step up to the urinal. It does have a different feel to it too, heavier.

"The orgasms are the same, but there is, I don't know, something in the sensation, perhaps due to better contact.

"I do feel that my partner can tell a difference and has perhaps improved her sexual experience as well."

Is penis enlargement the key to improving your sex life? (Photo by Wodicka/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Does penis enlargement improve your sex life?

He added that the length increase had given him a huge boost in confidence, adding that it had improved his sex life.

The only downsides were some bruising and swelling, which lasted for a couple of weeks.

Following the treatment, Dr Peck said he penis was now larger when erect, and has a similar girth when flaccid to what it previously had when erect.

He added: "For guys that are looking at this, if you get out of the swimming pool or the shower and things are shrivelled, playing turtle… that does not happen anymore.

"I've even had people when I am in certain jeans say, you know, make a comment that they can tell I had it done.

"Was it worth it? Yes. It's brilliant."