JoJo Siwa has ‘hit back’ after her ex Kath Ebbs appeared to hit out at the former Dance Moms star in a string of scathing posts.

Siwa and Ebbs were first romantically linked in November 2024, and were together when Siwa entered the Celebrity Big Brother UK house in April 2025.

However, their relationship ended swiftly after the CBB UK final, with Ebbs filming a video saying they had been ‘dumped’ at the wrap party.

In a number of recent posts on their Instagram story, Ebbs re-shared the breakup story, alongside the caption: “Happy one year anniversary to her x.” Next, they posted a selfie with their new partner Tilly Lucas-Rudd, although JoJo seemed to be on Ebbs' mind, as she penned alongside: “Sending hate to your cheating ex day.”

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Siwa, however, seemed unbothered, as hours later she expressed her happiness with Love Island star Chris Hughes, posting a sweet picture of him kissing their dog on her Instagram stories, alongside the caption: “Missing both my boys.”

JoJo declared her love for Chris after Kath's brutal message towards her (Instagram/@jojosiwa)

That wasn’t all, as Siwa then went on to celebrate her 11 month anniversary with Hughes - just days after Kath ‘celebrated’ their breakup anniversary.

Alongside a picture of herself and Hughes embracing on a beach, JoJo penned: “Today marks a whole 11 months. What a lucky life. Last 'month' anniversary,’ she concluded, alongside a string of white heart emojis.

Siwa and Hughes struck up a close connection during the 2025 season of Celebrity Big Brother UK. At the time, Siwa emphasized her relationship with Hughes in the house was strictly platonic.

Shortly after her split from Ebbs, Siwa and Hughes later announced their romantic relationship and have been going strong ever since.

Ebbs hit out at Siwa in a string of Instagram posts (Instagram/@kathebbs)

Ebbs has also moved on, and is now engaged to Australian footballer Tilly Lucas-Rodd.

However, during her string of posts 'targeted’ towards Siwa earlier this week, Ebbs stated they were in therapy, and called out the ‘hate’ they had previously received following the break up with Siwa.

“And to all those moles on the internet that trolled me for getting literally cheated on. Therapy bills getting mailed to you losers xx,” Ebbs wrote.

Shortly after the end of their relationship, Siwa denied cheating on Ebbs as she appeared on Nick Viall’s The Viall Files. “There’s so many reasons why my breakup happened. Christopher is not one of them,” Siwa told Viall.

“I understand Chris and I are very tight,” she added. “Don’t paint it out to look like I cheated on you with him because I did not… I would not, and I have not.”











