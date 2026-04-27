JoJo Siwa’s ex Kath Ebbs has hit out at the former Dance Moms star a year after their split, which came shortly after Siwa’s time in the Celebrity Big Brother UK house.

During her time on the ITV show, Siwa, 22, who finished third, struck up a close friendship with former Love Island UK star, Chris Hughes, 33, who finished in sixth place.

At the time, Siwa was dating her then-partner Kath Ebbs, who had flown to London to be by her side when she left the house. However, fans had noticed Ebbs had been quiet on socials as Siwa and Hughes grew closer onscreen.

Drama shortly followed, as Ebbs claimed she had been dumped at the show's afterparty. Chris and JoJo, who insisted their relationship was platonic in the house, later went on to turn their friendship into something more - and are still going strong.

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Ebbs, who goes by they/them pronouns, has now also moved on, announcing their engagement to Tilly Lucas-Rodd just six months after her split from JoJo.

However, it hasn’t stopped Ebbs from taking swipes at JoJo, sarcastically ‘celebrating’ their breakup anniversary via Instagram stories.

JoJo and Chris met last year on Celebrity Big Brother (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

In the first of a string of posts, Ebbs shared their original reel announcing the breakup, along with the caption, “Happy one year anniversary to her x.”

Next came a photo of Ebbs kissing the cheek of their new fiancée, but their attention seemed to be on Siwa, as they penned: “Sending hate to your cheating ex day!!”

The Australian influencer wasn’t stopping there though, taking one last swipe at their ex, and trolls.

Posting a photo lying on the beach with their middle finger pointing to the camera, the star penned: "And to all those moles on the internet that trolled me for getting literally cheated on. Therapy bills getting mailed to you losers xx.”

Shortly after their split last year, JoJo denied cheating in a conversation with Nick Viall on his podcast The Viall Files. “There’s so many reasons why my breakup happened. Christopher is not one of them,” Siwa told Viall.

“I understand Chris and I are very tight,” she added. “Don’t paint it out to look like I cheated on you with him because I did not… I would not, and I have not.”

UNILAD has contacted JoJo Siwa’s reps for comment.

Kath wasn't holding back on their swipes towards JoJo (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

JoJo and Chris, however, seem unbothered, as they recently celebrated a year since they met on the show.

On April 7, Siwa surprised Hughes with a performance of her new single, Serendipity, which was documented for the music video.

In the production, it was explained Hughes, who appeared alongside Siwa’s parents, had no idea what was happening, and thought he was meeting his partner to see a show.

“That was unbelievable!” he gushed after the performance. “I still have no idea what’s going on!”

Later, Siwa shared an Instagram caption to celebrate their first meeting, writing: “A year ago today, we said our first hello, our first hug, our first laugh… the beginning of so many. So forever grateful to the walls of that house.”