Joan Cusack explains why she ditched Hollywood after making first red carpet appearance in 11 years
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Joan Cusack explains why she ditched Hollywood after making first red carpet appearance in 11 years

Cusack is starring in the new Disney Pixar movie Toy Story 5

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Topics: US News, Celebrity, Toy Story, Pixar

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.