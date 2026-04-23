Amy Schumer made unexpected sex confession that she used to make men do

Amy Schumer made an unexpected confession regarding her sex life during a podcast appearance earlier this year.

The comedian and actor certainly isn't afraid to offer an insight into her personal life, whether it be sharing updates from her touring days, to more personal family moments the 44-year-old has shared on social media.

Schumer appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast back in January, where she lifted the lid on about 'the craziest interaction' with a fan, who happened to be a well-known athlete.

The Trainwreck star claimed the unidentified athlete performed a sexual act on her and abruptly left because she was 'tired'. Schumer revealed this happened a 'couple of times'.

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Speaking on the podcast, Schumer said: "I’ve never said this anywhere, but when I was at sort of, kind of my peak, touring arenas, whatever, and I’ll say it... were they a professional athlete? Sure.

The comedian revealed all on the Call Her Daddy podcast (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

"Did I text them late at night and they came over, went down on me and then I said, ‘I’m so tired, I’m so sorry,’ and they left? Yes.

“And you know who you are."

While Schumer did reveal the athlete was a baseball player, she did not state exactly who he was and that despite the sexual interaction coming to an end sooner than expected, the athlete was 'pretty cool' about the whole thing.

The comedian went on to say that such 'happened a couple of times and I’m not proud of it'.

Schumer added: "You wanna be a giving lover, whatever whatever. But at this moment it was like, you know, some people will blow a guy and that’s the end of the night. So I kind of did it my way, to quote Frank Sinatra."

Amy Schumer made a surprising admission about her sex life (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The actor did not disclose when said sexual encounters happened, though we do know it occurred before 2015 as the whole situation is said to have inspired a scene in Trainwreck.

Schumer added: "He went down on me and then I yawned and was like [I’m tired], that’s a moment in Trainwreck that’s from real life.

"That’s not the most popular move that gets the best response, but that’s the truth. That's happened probably three times in my life when I was in my heyday, one of them was furious and one of them was totally fine with it. And the baseball player was kinda cool about it."

Schumer's sex life is a bit different these days, as she recently revealed that she and her husband Chris Fischer had sex three times a year, on their wedding anniversary (February 13) and their birthdays.