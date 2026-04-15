So, you stopped masturbating. Apart from some of the more obvious examples, what actually happens to your body next and are there any benefits?

We’ve all heard of 'No Nut November' and the broader 'NoFap' challenge, and you might have wondered what impact they actually have on the body, regardless of gender.

People may choose to give up masturbation for a number of reasons. It’s still considered a taboo subject by some, or maybe as a challenge which may also involve avoiding explicit material online.

But lots of people engage in self love behind closed doors. A Columbia University report suggested 84 percent of people in the US enjoy themselves.

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What happens when you stop masturbating (Getty Stock)

And yet a sizable portion of people still feel shame about taking sexual matters into their own hands, around 53 percent according to Bedbible, with 47 percent feeling guilty about discussing the topic.

Some men in particular boast anecdotes about the benefits of avoiding masturbation, such as higher testosterone levels and improved focus.

First, we must understand what happens to the body during masturbation. Hormones are released, including endorphins, dopamine and oxytocin - the latter you may know as the ‘love hormone’.

Research has found that the release of oxytocin can lower levels of the ‘stress hormone’ cortisol.

There appears to be pleasurable benefits to having orgasms, even if it’s achieved on your own.

One of the significant benefits of abstinence from masturbation is an increase in sperm count, according to these online movements like ‘NoFap’. A 2019 study published in Andrology found that men who abstained from ejaculation for a length of time ranging from one to four days showed an improved sperm count, semen volume, and sperm motility.

What are the benefits of pausing masturbation? (Getty Stock)

Whether abstaining from masturbation will directly improve sperm count remains to be seen, however Planned Parenthood says masturbating will not lower your sperm count. However, Shree IVF Clinic states that excessive masturbation, like three or four times a day, could impact the number of sperm per ejaculation.

Another commonly held belief, but not a clear-cut scientific benefit is that masturbating less may make you desire partnered sex more. The idea behind it goes, by holding back, that desire builds, potentially making sex with a partner feel more intense or anticipated.

For some people, masturbating less can heighten anticipation or desire for a partner; for others, it makes little difference, or even the opposite. It really depends on the individual, their libido, and the dynamics of their relationship.