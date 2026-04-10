A man candidly disclosed the moment he found out he has a micropenis.

The medically recognized condition, Micropenis, is estimated to affect a small percentage of men worldwide and is typically defined as a significantly below-average penile length in adulthood.

It is thought to affect around 0.6% of men, Cleveland Clinic states, although the exact prevalence is not fully known. A length of around 2.95 inches is sometimes used as a general reference point, though this can vary depending on medical criteria.

While the condition can carry social stigma and impact body image for some, and others may even assume it’s an automatic shortcoming, many men report having fulfilling sex lives and relationships.

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It is a medically recognized condition (Getty Stock Image)

A man named Nathan spoke on the Kat Baker podcast about having a micropenis, explaining that for much of his early years he had no idea he was different.

You don't really have anything to compare it to,” he explained. “I used to think growing up… ‘Oh yeah, I'm… packing a hog right now.’”

However his perspective changed after hooking up with someone at college. He overheard his partner speaking about him the next say: “She’s like, ‘Yeah, and Nathan’s d**k is so small.’”

Reflecting on that moment, Nathan said it ‘shattered everything’, but then his perspective started to change. “For a second I was hurt, but then the next second I was like, ‘Oh… what’s going on right now?’” he said. “The kink was born right then in that moment… I liked it because it was just such brutal honesty.”

The man shared advice for other men (Getty Stock Image)

Nathan shared some advice for men who may be unsure about their size. If you want to measure your penis, Nathan’s tip is to do it ‘from the top’.

“Figure out where you actually are and see if you actually have a micropenis,” he suggested.

“I was measuring from underneath… I was like, ‘Dude I’m working with like 15 inches right now.’”

He added: “Work with what you’ve got. Don’t make it a big deal… because then no one else will either.”

While acknowledging the stigma around micropenises, he said having one doesn’t have to define your sex life. There’s so many other things that you could do with a partner,” he shared. “Ultimately just learn that it’s not that big of a deal… life does go on and there are people out there that really just do not care.”

He also reflected how most of the negativity comes from other men, rather than sexual partners. “The people who have made a big deal out of it are toxic, insecure men,” he shared.